This plugin sets up multi-tenancy for your application from within your Admin Panel. It does so by adding a tenant field to all specified collections. Your front-end application can then query data by tenant. You must add the Tenants collection so you control what fields are available for each tenant.

This plugin is completely open-source and the source code can be found here. If you need help, check out our Community Help. If you think you've found a bug, please open a new issue with as much detail as possible.

Core features

Adds a tenant field to each specified collection

field to each specified collection Adds a tenant selector to the admin panel, allowing you to switch between tenants

Filters list view results by selected tenant

Filters relationship fields by selected tenant

Ability to create "global" like collections, 1 doc per tenant

Automatically assign a tenant to new documents

Rejects writes that assign a tenant the user is not a member of

Warning By default this plugin cleans up documents when a tenant is deleted. You should ensure you have strong access control on your tenants collection to prevent deletions by unauthorized users. You can disable this behavior by setting cleanupAfterTenantDelete to false in the plugin options.

Installation

Install the plugin using any JavaScript package manager like pnpm, npm, or Yarn:

1 pnpm add @payloadcms/plugin-multi-tenant

Options

The plugin accepts an object with the following properties:

1 type MultiTenantPluginConfig < ConfigTypes = unknown > = { 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 basePath ? : string 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 cleanupAfterTenantDelete ? : boolean 18 19 20 21 collections : { 22 [ key in CollectionSlug ] ? : { 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 accessResultOverride ? : CollectionAccessResultOverride 32 33 34 35 36 37 38 customTenantField ? : boolean 39 40 41 42 43 44 isGlobal ? : boolean 45 46 47 48 tenantFieldOverrides ? : CollectionTenantFieldConfigOverrides 49 50 51 52 53 54 55 useBaseFilter ? : boolean 56 57 58 59 60 61 62 63 64 65 66 67 useBaseListFilter ? : boolean 68 69 70 71 72 73 useTenantAccess ? : boolean 74 } 75 } 76 77 78 79 80 81 82 debug ? : boolean 83 84 85 86 87 88 enabled ? : boolean 89 90 91 92 i18n ? : { 93 translations : { 94 [ key in AcceptedLanguages ] ? : { 95 96 97 98 99 100 'assign-tenant-button-label' ? : string 101 102 103 104 105 106 'assign-tenant-modal-title' ? : string 107 108 109 110 111 112 'field-assignedTenant-label' ? : string 113 114 115 116 117 118 'nav-tenantSelector-label' ? : string 119 } 120 } 121 } 122 123 124 125 tenantField ? : RootTenantFieldConfigOverrides 126 127 128 129 130 131 132 tenantsArrayField ? : 133 | { 134 135 136 137 arrayFieldAccess ? : ArrayField [ 'access' ] 138 139 140 141 142 143 arrayFieldName ? : string 144 145 146 147 148 149 arrayTenantFieldName ? : string 150 151 152 153 includeDefaultField ? : true 154 155 156 157 rowFields ? : Field [ ] 158 159 160 161 tenantFieldAccess ? : RelationshipField [ 'access' ] 162 } 163 | { 164 arrayFieldAccess ? : never 165 arrayFieldName ? : string 166 arrayTenantFieldName ? : string 167 168 169 170 includeDefaultField ? : false 171 rowFields ? : never 172 tenantFieldAccess ? : never 173 } 174 175 176 177 178 179 180 181 tenantSelectorLabel ? : 182 | Partial < { 183 [ key in AcceptedLanguages ] ? : string 184 } > 185 | string 186 187 188 189 190 191 tenantsSlug ? : string 192 193 194 195 196 197 userHasAccessToAllTenants ? : ( 198 user : ConfigTypes extends { user : unknown } ? ConfigTypes [ 'user' ] : User , 199 ) => boolean 200 201 202 203 204 205 206 207 208 usersAccessResultOverride ? : CollectionAccessResultOverride 209 210 211 212 useTenantsCollectionAccess ? : boolean 213 214 215 216 useTenantsListFilter ? : boolean 217 218 219 220 221 useUsersTenantFilter ? : boolean 222 }

Basic Usage

In the plugins array of your Payload Config, call the plugin with options:

1 import { buildConfig } from 'payload' 2 import { multiTenantPlugin } from '@payloadcms/plugin-multi-tenant' 3 import type { Config } from './payload-types' 4 5 const config = buildConfig ( { 6 collections : [ 7 { 8 slug : 'tenants' , 9 admin : { 10 useAsTitle : 'name' , 11 } , 12 fields : [ 13 14 15 { 16 name : 'name' , 17 type : 'text' , 18 required : true , 19 } , 20 { 21 name : 'slug' , 22 type : 'text' , 23 required : true , 24 } , 25 { 26 name : 'domain' , 27 type : 'text' , 28 required : true , 29 } , 30 ] , 31 } , 32 ] , 33 plugins : [ 34 multiTenantPlugin < Config > ( { 35 collections : { 36 pages : { } , 37 navigation : { 38 isGlobal : true , 39 } , 40 } , 41 } ) , 42 ] , 43 } ) 44 45 export default config

Tenant write enforcement

Every create and update to a tenant-enabled collection is checked. If the request assigns a tenant that the user is not a member of, the write is rejected with a validation error on the tenant field.

This applies to the tenant a document starts in and the tenant it moves to. A user cannot create a new document in another tenant or move an existing document to another tenant.

The check runs on drafts and autosave saves as well as ordinary saves. Payload skips field validation for those operations, so the plugin also enforces membership in a collection beforeValidate hook.

What is checked

The tenant is compared with the tenants assigned to the user on the admin users collection. The check is skipped when:

The user passes your userHasAccessToAllTenants function

function The user belongs to a different auth collection. These users do not have a tenants array, which matches how the plugin's access control treats them

The tenant is unchanged. An update that does not change the tenant field is not blocked by this check

The call comes from the Local API with no user, such as a seed script or a migration

All other writes are checked, including requests with no user. An unauthenticated request belongs to no tenant, so it cannot assign one. If a collection allows public creates and must set a tenant, do this in server-side code through the Local API instead of the request body.

Note Local API calls that pass a user are checked, even with overrideAccess: true . If server-side code needs to write across tenants, omit the user or use a user that passes userHasAccessToAllTenants .

Other auth collections

Users from an auth collection other than the tenant-managed collection cannot write the tenant field. Attempts to set or change the tenant are ignored. These users can still update other fields if the collection access rules allow it. This applies when the plugin adds the field, or when a customTenantField configuration passes adminUsersSlug to tenantField .

filterOptions and write permission

filterOptions on the tenant field controls which tenants the admin panel shows. It does not control which tenants the server accepts on write.

If you override filterOptions to show more tenants, the additional tenants are still rejected on save. Use userHasAccessToAllTenants to let a user write outside their assigned tenants.

The write check reads the user's tenant assignments instead of running the filterOptions query. This avoids a database read in the same transaction as the write.

Collections that place the tenant field themselves

Collections that use customTenantField receive the same collection-hook check. The field checks the user's explicit tenant assignments. If users depend on userHasAccessToAllTenants , pass that function to tenantField when you place it. The collection hook applies the check in all cases.

Access control also applies. A user who cannot update a document is rejected before the tenant is checked.

Front end usage

The plugin scaffolds out everything you will need to separate data by tenant. You can use the tenant field to filter data from enabled collections in your front-end application.

In your frontend you can query and constrain data by tenant with the following:

1 const pagesBySlug = await payload . find ( { 2 collection : 'pages' , 3 depth : 1 , 4 draft : false , 5 limit : 1000 , 6 overrideAccess : false , 7 where : { 8 9 10 11 12 'tenant.slug' : { 13 equals : 'gold' , 14 } , 15 } , 16 } )

NextJS rewrites

Using NextJS rewrites and this route structure /[tenantDomain]/[slug] , we can rewrite routes specifically for domains requested:

1 async rewrites ( ) { 2 return [ 3 { 4 source : '/((?!admin|api)):path*' , 5 destination : '/:tenantDomain/:path*' , 6 has : [ 7 { 8 type : 'host' , 9 value : '(?<tenantDomain>.*)' , 10 } , 11 ] , 12 } , 13 ] ; 14 }

React Hooks

Below are the hooks exported from the plugin that you can import into your own custom components to consume.

useTenantSelection

You can import this like so:

1 import { useTenantSelection } from '@payloadcms/plugin-multi-tenant/client' 2 3 ... 4 5 const tenantContext = useTenantSelection ( )

The hook returns the following context:

1 type ContextType = { 2 3 4 5 options : OptionObject [ ] 6 7 8 9 selectedTenantID : number | string | undefined 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 setPreventRefreshOnChange : React . Dispatch < React . SetStateAction < boolean >> 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 setTenant : ( args : { 25 id : number | string | undefined 26 refresh ? : boolean 27 } ) => void 28 }

Examples

The Examples Directory also contains an official Multi-Tenant example.