Nested Docs Plugin

This plugin allows you to easily nest the documents of your application inside of one another. It does so by adding a
new
parent field onto each of your documents that, when selected, attaches itself to the parent's tree. When you edit
the great-great-grandparent of a document, for instance, all of its descendants are recursively updated. This is an
extremely powerful way of achieving hierarchy within a collection, such as parent/child relationship between pages.
Documents also receive a new
breadcrumbs field. Once a parent is assigned, these breadcrumbs are populated based on
each ancestor up the tree. Breadcrumbs allow you to dynamically generate labels and URLs based on the document's
position in the hierarchy. Even if the slug of a parent document changes, or the entire tree is nested another level
deep, changes will cascade down the entire tree and all breadcrumbs will reflect those changes.
With this pattern you can perform whatever side-effects your applications needs on even the most deeply nested
documents. For example, you could easily add a custom
fullTitle field onto each document and inject the parent's title
onto it, such as "Parent Title > Child Title". This would allow you to then perform searches and filters based on that
field instead of the original title. This is especially useful if you happen to have two documents with identical titles
but different parents.
parent relationship field to each document
breadcrumbs field with all ancestors up the tree
Install the plugin using any JavaScript package manager like Yarn, NPM, or PNPM:
In the
plugins array of your Payload config, call the plugin
with options:
The
parent relationship field is automatically added to every document which allows editors to choose another document
from the same collection to act as the direct parent.
The
breadcrumbs field is an array which dynamically populates all parent relationships of a document up to the top
level and stores the following fields.
|Field
|Description
label
|The label of the breadcrumb. This field is automatically set to either the
collection.admin.useAsTitle (if defined) or is set to the
ID of the document. You can also dynamically define the
label by passing a function to the options property of
generateLabel.
url
|The URL of the breadcrumb. By default, this field is undefined. You can manually define this field by passing a property called function to the plugin options property of
generateURL.
collections
An array of collections slugs to enable nested docs.
generateLabel
Each
breadcrumb has a required
label field. By default, its value will be set to the collection's
admin.useAsTitle
or fallback the the
ID of the document.
You can also pass a function to dynamically set the
label of your breadcrumb.
The function takes two arguments and returns a string:
|Argument
|Type
|Description
docs
Array
|An array of the breadcrumbs up to that point
doc
Object
|The current document being edited
generateURL
A function that allows you to dynamically generate each breadcrumb
url. Each
breadcrumb has an optional
url field
which is undefined by default. For example, you might want to format a full URL to contain all breadcrumbs up to
that point, like
/about-us/company/our-team.
|Argument
|Type
|Description
docs
Array
|An array of the breadcrumbs up to that point
doc
Object
|The current document being edited
parentFieldSlug
When defined, the
parent field will not be provided for you automatically, and instead, expects you to add your
own
parent field to each collection manually. This gives you complete control over where you put the field in your
admin dashboard, etc. Set this property to the
name of your custom field.
breadcrumbsFieldSlug
When defined, the
breadcrumbs field will not be provided for you, and instead, expects you to add your
own
breadcrumbs field to each collection manually. Set this property to the
name of your custom field.
You can also extend the built-in
parent and
breadcrumbs fields per collection by using the
createParentField
and
createBreadcrumbField methods. They will merge your customizations overtop the plugin's base field configurations.
This plugin supports localization by default. If the
localization property is set in your Payload config,
the
breadcrumbs field is automatically localized. For more details on how localization works in Payload, see
the Localization docs.
All types can be directly imported:
The Examples Directory contains an official Nested Docs Plugin Example which demonstrates exactly how to configure this plugin in Payload and implement it on your front-end. The Templates Directory also contains an official Website Template and E-commerce Template, both of which use this plugin.