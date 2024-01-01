Nested Docs Plugin

This plugin allows you to easily nest the documents of your application inside of one another. It does so by adding a new parent field onto each of your documents that, when selected, attaches itself to the parent's tree. When you edit the great-great-grandparent of a document, for instance, all of its descendants are recursively updated. This is an extremely powerful way of achieving hierarchy within a collection, such as parent/child relationship between pages.

Documents also receive a new breadcrumbs field. Once a parent is assigned, these breadcrumbs are populated based on each ancestor up the tree. Breadcrumbs allow you to dynamically generate labels and URLs based on the document's position in the hierarchy. Even if the slug of a parent document changes, or the entire tree is nested another level deep, changes will cascade down the entire tree and all breadcrumbs will reflect those changes.

With this pattern you can perform whatever side-effects your applications needs on even the most deeply nested documents. For example, you could easily add a custom fullTitle field onto each document and inject the parent's title onto it, such as "Parent Title > Child Title". This would allow you to then perform searches and filters based on that field instead of the original title. This is especially useful if you happen to have two documents with identical titles but different parents.

This plugin is completely open-source and the source code can be found here. If you need help, check out our Community Help. If you think you've found a bug, please open a new issue with as much detail as possible.

Core features

Automatically adds a parent relationship field to each document

relationship field to each document Allows for parent/child relationships between documents within the same collection

Recursively updates all descendants when a parent is changed

Automatically populates a breadcrumbs field with all ancestors up the tree

field with all ancestors up the tree Dynamically generate labels and URLs for each breadcrumb

Supports localization

Installation

Install the plugin using any JavaScript package manager like Yarn, NPM, or PNPM:

1 yarn add @payloadcms / plugin - nested - docs

Basic Usage

In the plugins array of your Payload config, call the plugin with options:

1 import { buildConfig } from 'payload/config' 2 import nestedDocs from '@payloadcms/plugin-nested-docs' 3 4 const config = buildConfig ( { 5 collections : [ 6 { 7 slug : 'pages' , 8 fields : [ 9 { 10 name : 'title' , 11 type : 'text' , 12 } , 13 { 14 name : 'slug' , 15 type : 'text' , 16 } , 17 ] , 18 } , 19 ] , 20 plugins : [ 21 nestedDocs ( { 22 collections : [ 'pages' ] , 23 generateLabel : ( _ , doc ) => doc . title , 24 generateURL : ( docs ) => docs . reduce ( ( url , doc ) => ` ${ url } / ${ doc . slug } ` , '' ) , 25 } ) , 26 ] , 27 } ) 28 29 export default config

Fields

Parent

The parent relationship field is automatically added to every document which allows editors to choose another document from the same collection to act as the direct parent.

The breadcrumbs field is an array which dynamically populates all parent relationships of a document up to the top level and stores the following fields.

Field Description label The label of the breadcrumb. This field is automatically set to either the collection.admin.useAsTitle (if defined) or is set to the ID of the document. You can also dynamically define the label by passing a function to the options property of generateLabel . url The URL of the breadcrumb. By default, this field is undefined. You can manually define this field by passing a property called function to the plugin options property of generateURL .

Options

collections

An array of collections slugs to enable nested docs.

generateLabel

Each breadcrumb has a required label field. By default, its value will be set to the collection's admin.useAsTitle or fallback the the ID of the document.

You can also pass a function to dynamically set the label of your breadcrumb.

1 2 nestedDocs ( { 3 4 generateLabel : ( _ , doc ) => doc . title , 5 } )

The function takes two arguments and returns a string:

Argument Type Description docs Array An array of the breadcrumbs up to that point doc Object The current document being edited

generateURL

A function that allows you to dynamically generate each breadcrumb url . Each breadcrumb has an optional url field which is undefined by default. For example, you might want to format a full URL to contain all breadcrumbs up to that point, like /about-us/company/our-team .

1 2 nestedDocs ( { 3 4 generateURL : ( docs ) => docs . reduce ( ( url , doc ) => ` ${ url } / ${ doc . slug } ` , '' ) , 5 } )

Argument Type Description docs Array An array of the breadcrumbs up to that point doc Object The current document being edited

parentFieldSlug

When defined, the parent field will not be provided for you automatically, and instead, expects you to add your own parent field to each collection manually. This gives you complete control over where you put the field in your admin dashboard, etc. Set this property to the name of your custom field.

When defined, the breadcrumbs field will not be provided for you, and instead, expects you to add your own breadcrumbs field to each collection manually. Set this property to the name of your custom field.

Note:

If you opt out of automatically being provided a parent or breadcrumbs field, you need to make sure that both fields are placed at the top-level of your document. They cannot exist within any nested data structures like a group , array , or blocks .

Overrides

You can also extend the built-in parent and breadcrumbs fields per collection by using the createParentField and createBreadcrumbField methods. They will merge your customizations overtop the plugin's base field configurations.

1 import { CollectionConfig } from 'payload/types' 2 import { createParentField } from '@payloadcms/plugin-nested-docs/fields' 3 import { createBreadcrumbsField } from '@payloadcms/plugin-nested-docs/fields' 4 5 const examplePageConfig : CollectionConfig = { 6 slug : 'pages' , 7 fields : [ 8 createParentField ( 9 10 11 'pages' , 12 13 14 15 { 16 admin : { 17 position : 'sidebar' , 18 } , 19 20 21 22 } , 23 ) , 24 createBreadcrumbsField ( 25 26 27 'pages' , 28 29 30 31 { 32 label : 'Page Breadcrumbs' , 33 } , 34 ) , 35 ] , 36 }

Note:

If overriding the name of either breadcrumbs or parent fields, you must specify the breadcrumbsFieldSlug or parentFieldSlug respectively.

Localization

This plugin supports localization by default. If the localization property is set in your Payload config, the breadcrumbs field is automatically localized. For more details on how localization works in Payload, see the Localization docs.

TypeScript

All types can be directly imported:

1 import { PluginConfig , GenerateURL , GenerateLabel } from '@payloadcms/plugin-nested-docs/types'

Examples

The Examples Directory contains an official Nested Docs Plugin Example which demonstrates exactly how to configure this plugin in Payload and implement it on your front-end. The Templates Directory also contains an official Website Template and E-commerce Template, both of which use this plugin.