Note:
You are currently viewing the beta version
of the docs. Some docs may be innacurate or incomplete at the moment. Switch to the latest version
Sentry Plugin
This plugin allows you to integrate Sentry seamlessly with your Payload application.
What is Sentry?
Sentry is a powerful error tracking and performance monitoring tool that helps developers identify, diagnose, and resolve issues in their applications.
Sentry does smart stuff with error data to make bugs easier to find and fix. - sentry.io
This multi-faceted software offers a range of features that will help you manage errors with greater ease and ultimately ensure your application is running smoothly:
Core Features
- Error Tracking: Instantly captures and logs errors as they occur in your application
- Performance Monitoring: Tracks application performance to identify slowdowns and bottlenecks
- Detailed Reports: Provides comprehensive insights into errors, including stack traces and context
- Alerts and Notifications: Send and customize event-triggered notifications
- Issue Grouping, Filtering and Search: Automatically groups similar errors, and allows filtering and searching issues by custom criteria
- Breadcrumbs: Records user actions and events leading up to an error
- Integrations: Connects with various tools and services for enhanced workflow and issue management
Installation
Install the plugin using any JavaScript package manager like Yarn, NPM, or PNPM:
1
yarn add @payloadcms/plugin-sentry
Basic Usage
In the
plugins array of your Payload config, call the plugin and pass in your Sentry DSN as an option.
1
import { buildConfig } from 'payload/config'
2
import { sentry } from '@payloadcms/plugin-sentry'
3
import { Pages, Media } from './collections'
5
const config = buildConfig({
6
collections: [Pages, Media],
9
dsn: 'https://61edebas776889984d323d777@o4505289711681536.ingest.sentry.io/4505357433352176',
Options
You can find your project DSN (Data Source Name) by visiting sentry.io and navigating to your [Project] > Settings > Client Keys (DSN).
-
enabled: boolean | optional
Set to false to disable the plugin. Defaults to true.
-
init : ClientOptions | optional
Sentry allows a variety of options to be passed into the Sentry.init() function, see the full list of options here.
-
requestHandler : RequestHandlerOptions | optional
Accepts options that let you decide what data should be included in the event sent to Sentry, checkout the options here.
-
captureErrors: number[] | optional
By default,
Sentry.errorHandler will capture only errors with a status code of 500 or higher. To capture additional error codes, pass the values as numbers in an array.
To see all options available, visit the Sentry Docs.
Example
Configure any of these options by passing them to the plugin:
1
import { buildConfig } from 'payload/config'
2
import { sentry } from '@payloadcms/plugin-sentry'
3
import { Pages, Media } from './collections'
5
const config = buildConfig({
6
collections: [Pages, Media],
9
dsn: 'https://61edebas777689984d323d777@o4505289711681536.ingest.sentry.io/4505357433352176',
13
environment: 'development',
14
tracesSampleRate: 1.0,
20
captureErrors: [400, 403, 404],
TypeScript
All types can be directly imported:
1
import { PluginOptions } from '@payloadcms/plugin-sentry/types'
SEO Plugin