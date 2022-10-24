AnimateHeight
The
AnimateHeight component animates its children between a collapsed height and their natural height. It is useful when building disclosure controls and expandable regions.
Import
Inside a Payload Admin Panel Custom Component:
You can also import the component directly:
Interactive example
The control that changes
height remains your responsibility. Give that control an accessible label and expose its expanded state with
aria-expanded when it controls a disclosure region.
Common props
These are the props most commonly used with this component. See its exported types in
@payloadcms/ui for the complete list.
Prop
Type
Default
Description
—
Content whose height is animated.
—
Uses
Animation duration in milliseconds.
—
Sets the wrapper element ID.
—
Adds a class to the wrapper element.
* An asterisk denotes that a prop is required.
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