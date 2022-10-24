Collapsible
The
Collapsible component groups content beneath a header that can be expanded or collapsed. It manages its own state by default and can also be controlled by a parent component.
Import
Inside a Payload Admin Panel Custom Component:
You can also import the component directly:
Basic usage
Use a concise header that describes the hidden content. The entire header is used as the toggle target unless
disableHeaderToggle is enabled.
Error state
Use the
error style when the section contains invalid fields that require attention.
Common props
These are the props most commonly used with this component. See its exported types in
@payloadcms/ui for the complete list.
Prop
Type
Default
Description
—
Content displayed inside the collapsible section.
—
Content displayed in the section header.
—
Displays controls on the trailing edge of the header.
Sets the visual state.
Sets the initial uncontrolled state.
—
Controls the collapsed state from a parent component.
—
Runs when the section is toggled.
Prevents the header from toggling the section.
Hides the trailing chevron.
—
Renders content after the collapsible content wrapper.
* An asterisk denotes that a prop is required.
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