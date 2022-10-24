The Collapsible component groups content beneath a header that can be expanded or collapsed. It manages its own state by default and can also be controlled by a parent component.

Import

Inside a Payload Admin Panel Custom Component:

1 import { Collapsible } from '@payloadcms/ui'

You can also import the component directly:

1 import { Collapsible } from '@payloadcms/ui/elements/Collapsible'

Basic usage

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Use a concise header that describes the hidden content. The entire header is used as the toggle target unless disableHeaderToggle is enabled.

Error state

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Use the error style when the section contains invalid fields that require attention.

Common props

These are the props most commonly used with this component. See its exported types in @payloadcms/ui for the complete list.

Prop Type Default Description children * ReactNode — Content displayed inside the collapsible section. header ReactNode — Content displayed in the section header. actions ReactNode — Displays controls on the trailing edge of the header. collapsibleStyle 'default' | 'error' 'default' Sets the visual state. initCollapsed boolean false Sets the initial uncontrolled state. isCollapsed boolean — Controls the collapsed state from a parent component. onToggle (collapsed: boolean) => Promise<void> | void — Runs when the section is toggled. disableHeaderToggle boolean false Prevents the header from toggling the section. disableToggleIndicator boolean false Hides the trailing chevron. AfterCollapsible ReactNode — Renders content after the collapsible content wrapper.

* An asterisk denotes that a prop is required.