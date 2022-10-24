The ErrorPill component displays the number of validation errors associated with a field or group of fields. It returns null when the count is zero.

Import

Inside a Payload Admin Panel Custom Component:

1 import { ErrorPill , useTranslation } from '@payloadcms/ui'

You can also import the component directly:

1 import { ErrorPill } from '@payloadcms/ui/elements/ErrorPill' 2 import { useTranslation } from '@payloadcms/ui/providers/Translation'

Counts

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Pass the i18n object from useTranslation . Add withMessage when the count needs a localized “error” or “errors” label.

Common props

These are the props most commonly used with this component. See its exported types in @payloadcms/ui for the complete list.

Prop Type Default Description count * number — Number of errors. Renders nothing when set to 0. i18n * I18nClient — Supplies localized error labels. withMessage boolean false Displays “error” or “errors” after the count. className string — Adds a custom class to the element.

* An asterisk denotes that a prop is required.