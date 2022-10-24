Field Labels and Messages
FieldLabel,
FieldDescription, and
FieldError provide the supporting text and validation treatment used around inputs in the Payload Admin Panel. Use them when a Custom Field needs to match Payload's field structure without rendering one of the complete field components.
Import
Labels
This example places
FieldLabel above a native input to show how it fits into a complete Custom Field. Connect the label to its input with
htmlFor. When
htmlFor is omitted,
FieldLabel can derive the matching field ID from
path inside Payload's form context.
Descriptions and errors
FieldDescription renders helper text below the control, while
FieldError positions validation feedback against the same field.
FieldError can receive
message and
showError directly, or read the current message and submitted state from Payload's form context.
Common props
FieldLabel
Prop
Type
Default
Description
—
Supplies the translated visible label.
Generated
Associates the label with an input.
—
Generates the input ID when
Displays Payload's required marker.
Displays the active locale beside the label.
Hides the active locale label.
Changes the rendered element.
Removes Payload's label presentation.
FieldDescription
Prop
Type
Default
Description
—
Supplies translated helper content.
—
Adds the field-specific description class.
—
Adds a custom class.
—
Applies Payload's standard description space.
FieldError
Prop
Type
Default
Description
—
Reads validation state for this form path.
Form
Overrides the message from form state.
Form
Forces the validation message to render.
Positions the validation tooltip caret.
* An asterisk denotes that a prop is required.
Accessibility
- Associate visible labels with their inputs.
- Use descriptions for guidance, not essential validation errors.
- Keep validation messages specific and explain how to correct the value.
- Preserve
aria-describedbyand error associations when composing a complete custom input.
Provider requirements
These components use Payload's translation context.
FieldLabel can also read form, locale, and edit-depth context, while
FieldError reads form validation state when explicit values are not supplied. Those providers are already present inside Admin Panel Custom Components.
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