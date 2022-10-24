FieldLabel , FieldDescription , and FieldError provide the supporting text and validation treatment used around inputs in the Payload Admin Panel. Use them when a Custom Field needs to match Payload's field structure without rendering one of the complete field components.

Import

1 import { FieldDescription , FieldError , FieldLabel } from '@payloadcms/ui'

Labels

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This example places FieldLabel above a native input to show how it fits into a complete Custom Field. Connect the label to its input with htmlFor . When htmlFor is omitted, FieldLabel can derive the matching field ID from path inside Payload's form context.

Descriptions and errors

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FieldDescription renders helper text below the control, while FieldError positions validation feedback against the same field. FieldError can receive message and showError directly, or read the current message and submitted state from Payload's form context.

Common props

FieldLabel

Prop Type Default Description label StaticLabel — Supplies the translated visible label. htmlFor string Generated Associates the label with an input. path string — Generates the input ID when htmlFor is omitted. required boolean false Displays Payload's required marker. localized boolean false Displays the active locale beside the label. hideLocale boolean false Hides the active locale label. as 'h3' | 'label' | 'span' 'label' Changes the rendered element. unstyled boolean false Removes Payload's label presentation.

FieldDescription

Prop Type Default Description description StaticDescription — Supplies translated helper content. path * string — Adds the field-specific description class. className string — Adds a custom class. marginPlacement 'bottom' | 'top' — Applies Payload's standard description space.

FieldError

Prop Type Default Description path string — Reads validation state for this form path. message string Form Overrides the message from form state. showError boolean Form Forces the validation message to render. alignCaret 'center' | 'left' | 'right' 'right' Positions the validation tooltip caret.

* An asterisk denotes that a prop is required.

Accessibility

Associate visible labels with their inputs.

Use descriptions for guidance, not essential validation errors.

Keep validation messages specific and explain how to correct the value.

Preserve aria-describedby and error associations when composing a complete custom input.

Provider requirements