Gutter
The
Gutter component applies the standard horizontal spacing used by Payload views. Use it to align custom view content with the surrounding Admin Panel.
Import
Inside a Payload Admin Panel Custom Component:
You can also import the component directly:
Basic usage
Left and right padding are enabled by default. Negative gutters let a child extend through spacing already applied by a parent layout.
Common props
These are the props most commonly used with this component. See its exported types in
@payloadcms/ui for the complete list.
Prop
Type
Default
Description
—
Content positioned within the gutter.
Applies the standard left padding.
Applies the standard right padding.
Applies a negative left margin.
Applies a negative right margin.
—
Adds a custom class to the wrapper.
* An asterisk denotes that a prop is required.
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