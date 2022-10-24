The Gutter component applies the standard horizontal spacing used by Payload views. Use it to align custom view content with the surrounding Admin Panel.

Import

Inside a Payload Admin Panel Custom Component:

1 import { Gutter } from '@payloadcms/ui'

You can also import the component directly:

1 import { Gutter } from '@payloadcms/ui/elements/Gutter'

Basic usage

Loading component example…

Left and right padding are enabled by default. Negative gutters let a child extend through spacing already applied by a parent layout.

Common props

These are the props most commonly used with this component. See its exported types in @payloadcms/ui for the complete list.

Prop Type Default Description children * ReactNode — Content positioned within the gutter. left boolean true Applies the standard left padding. right boolean true Applies the standard right padding. negativeLeft boolean false Applies a negative left margin. negativeRight boolean false Applies a negative right margin. className string — Adds a custom class to the wrapper.

* An asterisk denotes that a prop is required.