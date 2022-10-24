Icons
Payload exports the icons used throughout the Admin Panel so custom UI can use the same visual language.
Import
Available icons
Icons inherit their color from the surrounding text. Their default dimensions vary according to where each icon is used in the Admin Panel; apply a shared class to the surrounding element when your layout requires a consistent size.
The client export includes:
CalendarIcon,
CheckIcon,
ChevronIcon,
CloseMenuIcon, and
CodeBlockIcon
CopyIcon,
DocumentIcon,
DragHandleIcon,
EditIcon, and
NewTabIcon
FolderIcon,
GearIcon,
GridViewIcon,
LineIcon, and
LinkIcon
ListViewIcon,
LogOutIcon,
MinimizeMaximizeIcon,
MoreIcon, and
Dots
MoveFolderIcon,
PlusIcon,
SearchIcon,
SwapIcon, and
XIcon
ErrorIcon,
InfoIcon,
SuccessIcon,
WarningIcon, and
WarningTriangleIconfor notification states
ArrowIcon,
CirclePlusIcon,
CircledXIcon,
ClipboardIcon,
DuplicateIcon, and
EyeIcon
FilterIcon,
KeyIcon,
LockIcon,
LockOpenIcon,
PeopleIcon,
RefreshIcon, and
ReplaceIcon
SortDownIcon,
TagIcon,
ThreeDotsIcon,
TrashIcon,
VariableColorIcon, and
WriteIcon
Configurable icons
Most icons render without props. These exports expose additional options:
Component
Props
Description
Sets its direction, preset size, label, or class.
Sets its label, class, or 16/24-pixel preset size.
Switches graphics and sets a preset size.
Adds a custom class or 16/24-pixel preset size.
Adds a custom class.
Adds a custom class or 16/24-pixel preset size.
Adds a custom class or 16/24-pixel preset size.
Adds a custom class or 16/24-pixel preset size.
Adds a custom class or 16/24-pixel preset size.
Accessibility
- Treat an icon as decorative when adjacent text already describes the action.
- Give an icon-only button or link an accessible name on the interactive element.
- Do not use color alone to communicate a state or outcome.
The icons use SVG markup and require no Payload providers.
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