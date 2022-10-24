Payload exports the icons used throughout the Admin Panel so custom UI can use the same visual language.

Import

1 import { CopyIcon , EditIcon , PlusIcon , SearchIcon } from '@payloadcms/ui'

Available icons

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Icons inherit their color from the surrounding text. Their default dimensions vary according to where each icon is used in the Admin Panel; apply a shared class to the surrounding element when your layout requires a consistent size.

The client export includes:

CalendarIcon , CheckIcon , ChevronIcon , CloseMenuIcon , and CodeBlockIcon

, , , , and CopyIcon , DocumentIcon , DragHandleIcon , EditIcon , and NewTabIcon

, , , , and FolderIcon , GearIcon , GridViewIcon , LineIcon , and LinkIcon

, , , , and ListViewIcon , LogOutIcon , MinimizeMaximizeIcon , MoreIcon , and Dots

, , , , and MoveFolderIcon , PlusIcon , SearchIcon , SwapIcon , and XIcon

, , , , and ErrorIcon , InfoIcon , SuccessIcon , WarningIcon , and WarningTriangleIcon for notification states

, , , , and for notification states ArrowIcon , CirclePlusIcon , CircledXIcon , ClipboardIcon , DuplicateIcon , and EyeIcon

, , , , , and FilterIcon , KeyIcon , LockIcon , LockOpenIcon , PeopleIcon , RefreshIcon , and ReplaceIcon

, , , , , , and SortDownIcon , TagIcon , ThreeDotsIcon , TrashIcon , VariableColorIcon , and WriteIcon

Configurable icons

Most icons render without props. These exports expose additional options:

Component Props Description ChevronIcon direction , size , ariaLabel , className Sets its direction, preset size, label, or class. GearIcon ariaLabel , className , size Sets its label, class, or 16/24-pixel preset size. MinimizeMaximizeIcon isMinimized , className , size Switches graphics and sets a preset size. DragHandleIcon className , size Adds a custom class or 16/24-pixel preset size. EditIcon className Adds a custom class. NewTabIcon className , size Adds a custom class or 16/24-pixel preset size. FolderIcon className , size Adds a custom class or 16/24-pixel preset size. MoreIcon className , size Adds a custom class or 16/24-pixel preset size. XIcon className , size Adds a custom class or 16/24-pixel preset size.

Accessibility

Treat an icon as decorative when adjacent text already describes the action.

Give an icon-only button or link an accessible name on the interactive element.

Do not use color alone to communicate a state or outcome.

The icons use SVG markup and require no Payload providers.