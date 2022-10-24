Link
The
Link component uses Payload's router adapter and route-transition state. Use it for links between Admin Panel routes.
Import
Inside a Payload Admin Panel Custom Component:
You can also import the component directly:
Basic usage
Link supplies navigation behavior but does not add visual styling. Pass a
className when the link needs its own visual treatment.
The Admin Panel supplies the router and route-transition contexts used by the component.
Common props
These are the props most commonly used with this component. See its exported types in
@payloadcms/ui for the complete list.
Prop
Type
Default
Description
—
Destination passed to Payload's router adapter.
Replaces the current history entry instead of adding one.
Controls whether navigation scrolls to the new page.
—
Controls route prefetching when the adapter supports it.
Lets Payload manage navigation and route-transition state.
Uses a hard browser navigation instead of client routing.
—
Runs before navigation begins.
* An asterisk denotes that a prop is required.
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