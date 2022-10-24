The Link component uses Payload's router adapter and route-transition state. Use it for links between Admin Panel routes.

Import

Inside a Payload Admin Panel Custom Component:

1 import { Link } from '@payloadcms/ui'

You can also import the component directly:

1 import { Link } from '@payloadcms/ui/elements/Link'

Basic usage

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Link supplies navigation behavior but does not add visual styling. Pass a className when the link needs its own visual treatment.

The Admin Panel supplies the router and route-transition contexts used by the component.

Common props

These are the props most commonly used with this component. See its exported types in @payloadcms/ui for the complete list.

Prop Type Default Description href * string — Destination passed to Payload's router adapter. replace boolean false Replaces the current history entry instead of adding one. scroll boolean true Controls whether navigation scrolls to the new page. prefetch boolean — Controls route prefetching when the adapter supports it. preventDefault boolean true Lets Payload manage navigation and route-transition state. forceReload boolean false Uses a hard browser navigation instead of client routing. onClick MouseEventHandler — Runs before navigation begins.

* An asterisk denotes that a prop is required.