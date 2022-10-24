Pill
The
Pill component displays compact metadata, a category, or a status. Keep its label short so it remains easy to scan.
Import
Inside a Payload Admin Panel Custom Component:
You can also import the component directly:
Styles
Use semantic styles only when the label represents that state. For example, use
error for a failed state rather than decoration.
Shape
Pills use Payload's standard small corner radius by default. Add
rounded when the label should use the larger rounded corner treatment.
Sizes
Accessibility
- Keep labels concise and ensure their meaning does not depend on color alone.
- Treat a Pill as presentational metadata. Use a Button or Link when the user needs to perform an action.
- Provide an accessible label when an icon communicates information that is not present in the visible text.
Common props
These are the props most commonly used with this component. See its exported types in
@payloadcms/ui for the complete list.
Prop
Type
Default
Description
—
Visible pill content.
Sets the visual style.
Sets the pill height and spacing.
Uses a larger rounded corner radius.
—
Displays an icon beside the label.
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