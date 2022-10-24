The PillSelector component displays a wrapping list of options that can be selected, deselected, and optionally reordered.

Import

Inside a Payload Admin Panel Custom Component:

1 import { PillSelector } from '@payloadcms/ui'

You can also import the component directly:

1 import { PillSelector } from '@payloadcms/ui/elements/PillSelector'

Interactive example

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The component does not manage selection state. Update the pills array in onClick and pass the new array back to the component.

Pill shape

Each item in pills accepts:

Property Type Description name * string Stable value and default visible label. selected * boolean Whether the option is currently selected. Label ReactNode Replaces the visible label. key string Overrides the React key used for the option.

* An asterisk denotes that a property is required.

Accessibility

Give each option a short, unique name ; Payload uses it as the Chip's accessible label.

; Payload uses it as the Chip's accessible label. Do not communicate selection by color alone. Selected items replace the plus icon with a remove icon.

When enabling reordering, provide another way to understand or change the order when drag-and-drop is unavailable.

Common props

These are the props most commonly used with this component. See its exported types in @payloadcms/ui for the complete list.

Prop Type Default Description pills * SelectablePill[] — Options displayed by the selector. onClick ({ pill }) => Promise<void> | void — Called when an option is activated. draggable { onDragEnd: ({ moveFromIndex, moveToIndex }) => void } — Enables reordering and handles the result.

* An asterisk denotes that a prop is required.