Payload's table-cell components format field values inside Admin Panel tables. Use DefaultCell when a custom table should follow Payload's built-in field formatting, or register a custom Cell Component when a column needs purpose-specific output.

This guide covers the table-cell primitives exported from @payloadcms/ui . The Field Config shown below is the registration point for a custom cell, not a general guide to Payload fields.

Import

1 import { 2 DateCell , 3 DefaultCell , 4 RenderDefaultCell , 5 useCellProps , 6 } from '@payloadcms/ui' 7 import type { 8 DefaultCellComponentProps , 9 DefaultServerCellComponentProps , 10 } from 'payload'

Custom cell

A custom Cell Component receives the current value as cellData and the complete document as rowData . Use the value to apply a distinct visual treatment to each option your field supports.

Loading component example…

This example derives a stable custom-cell--{value} modifier from an allowlist. A shared CSS rule defines the cell treatment, while each modifier supplies its background, text, and border colors. Unexpected values fall back to the neutral Payload theme colors.

Register the component through admin.components.Cell on the field whose column it replaces:

1 import type { Field } from 'payload' 2 3 export const variantField : Field = { 4 name : 'variant' , 5 type : 'select' , 6 options : [ 'alpha' , 'beta' , 'gamma' , 'delta' , 'epsilon' ] , 7 admin : { 8 components : { 9 Cell : '/components/CustomCell' , 10 } , 11 } , 12 }

Use DefaultCellComponentProps for a Client Component and DefaultServerCellComponentProps for a Server Component. The prop types come from payload , while any visual primitives used by the cell—such as Pill in this example—come from @payloadcms/ui .

Default field rendering

DefaultCell selects Payload's standard renderer for the supplied field type. For types without a specialized renderer, it displays the value directly.

Loading component example…

Pass the same field configuration and row data used to build the surrounding column. Set link when the value should navigate to the document, or provide onClick when the cell performs a custom selection action.

DateCell is the specialized date renderer used by DefaultCell . It applies the field's admin.date.displayFormat , the root Admin date format, and timezone data when configured. Most custom tables should use DefaultCell for a date field rather than call DateCell directly.

Advanced cell composition

RenderDefaultCell is the lower-level wrapper used by Payload's List View. In addition to rendering DefaultCell , it coordinates linked cells with TableColumnsProvider and a List Drawer.

useCellProps reads the current DefaultCellComponentProps from that wrapper. It is useful when replacing Payload's linked-cell output, but it returns null outside RenderDefaultCell .

For an ordinary custom Cell Component, use the props passed directly to the component instead of adding either API.

Common props

These are the props most commonly used with DefaultCell . See DefaultCellComponentProps from payload for the complete type.

Prop Type Description cellData* unknown Supplies the value for the current field and row. collectionSlug* string Identifies the Collection represented by the table. field* ClientField Selects Payload's renderer and formatting configuration. rowData* RowData Supplies the complete document represented by the row. link boolean Wraps the displayed value in a document link. linkURL string Overrides the URL generated for a linked cell. onClick function Replaces linked behavior with a cell action. customCellProps object Supplies project-specific data to a custom cell.

* An asterisk denotes that a prop is required.

Accessibility

Render text alongside color when a custom cell communicates status.

Use a link only when the cell navigates and a button only when it performs an action.

Keep custom output concise so the table remains readable at narrow widths.

Preserve an understandable text value when adding icons or visual formatting.

Provider requirements

DefaultCell and DateCell use the Config and Translation providers supplied by the Payload Admin Panel. RenderDefaultCell additionally expects Table Columns and List Drawer context. Custom Cell Components registered through a Field Config receive their props from Payload automatically.