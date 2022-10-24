Table Cells
Payload's table-cell components format field values inside Admin Panel tables. Use
DefaultCell when a custom table should follow Payload's built-in field formatting, or register a custom Cell Component when a column needs purpose-specific output.
This guide covers the table-cell primitives exported from
@payloadcms/ui. The Field Config shown below is the registration point for a custom cell, not a general guide to Payload fields.
Import
Custom cell
A custom Cell Component receives the current value as
cellData and the complete document as
rowData. Use the value to apply a distinct visual treatment to each option your field supports.
This example derives a stable
custom-cell--{value} modifier from an allowlist. A shared CSS rule defines the cell treatment, while each modifier supplies its background, text, and border colors. Unexpected values fall back to the neutral Payload theme colors.
Register the component through
admin.components.Cell on the field whose column it replaces:
Use
DefaultCellComponentProps for a Client Component and
DefaultServerCellComponentProps for a Server Component. The prop types come from
payload, while any visual primitives used by the cell—such as
Pill in this example—come from
@payloadcms/ui.
Default field rendering
DefaultCell selects Payload's standard renderer for the supplied field type. For types without a specialized renderer, it displays the value directly.
Pass the same field configuration and row data used to build the surrounding column. Set
link when the value should navigate to the document, or provide
onClick when the cell performs a custom selection action.
DateCell is the specialized date renderer used by
DefaultCell. It applies the field's
admin.date.displayFormat, the root Admin date format, and timezone data when configured. Most custom tables should use
DefaultCell for a date field rather than call
DateCell directly.
Advanced cell composition
RenderDefaultCell is the lower-level wrapper used by Payload's List View. In addition to rendering
DefaultCell, it coordinates linked cells with
TableColumnsProvider and a List Drawer.
useCellProps reads the current
DefaultCellComponentProps from that wrapper. It is useful when replacing Payload's linked-cell output, but it returns
null outside
RenderDefaultCell.
For an ordinary custom Cell Component, use the props passed directly to the component instead of adding either API.
Common props
These are the props most commonly used with
DefaultCell. See
DefaultCellComponentProps from
payload for the complete type.
Prop
Type
Description
Supplies the value for the current field and row.
Identifies the Collection represented by the table.
Selects Payload's renderer and formatting configuration.
Supplies the complete document represented by the row.
Wraps the displayed value in a document link.
Overrides the URL generated for a linked cell.
Replaces linked behavior with a cell action.
Supplies project-specific data to a custom cell.
* An asterisk denotes that a prop is required.
Accessibility
- Render text alongside color when a custom cell communicates status.
- Use a link only when the cell navigates and a button only when it performs an action.
- Keep custom output concise so the table remains readable at narrow widths.
- Preserve an understandable text value when adding icons or visual formatting.
Provider requirements
DefaultCell and
DateCell use the Config and Translation providers supplied by the Payload Admin Panel.
RenderDefaultCell additionally expects Table Columns and List Drawer context. Custom Cell Components registered through a Field Config receive their props from Payload automatically.
See Fields for the complete Cell Component extension point. Use the exported
Table component to compose rows and columns around these cells.
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