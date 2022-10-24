This new Modular Dashboard is an experimental feature and may change in future releases. Use at your own risk.

The Dashboard is the first page users see when they log into the Payload Admin Panel. By default, it displays cards with the collections and globals. You can customize the dashboard by adding widgets - modular components that can display data, analytics, or any other content.

One of the coolest things about widgets is that each plugin can define its own. Some examples:

Analytics

Error Reporting

Number of documents that meet a certain filter

Jobs recently executed

Defining Widgets

Define widgets in your Payload config using the admin.dashboard.widgets property:

1 import { buildConfig } from 'payload' 2 3 export default buildConfig ( { 4 5 admin : { 6 dashboard : { 7 widgets : [ 8 { 9 slug : 'user-stats' , 10 ComponentPath : './components/UserStats.tsx#default' , 11 minWidth : 'medium' , 12 maxWidth : 'full' , 13 } , 14 { 15 slug : 'revenue-chart' , 16 ComponentPath : './components/RevenueChart.tsx#default' , 17 minWidth : 'small' , 18 } , 19 ] , 20 } , 21 } , 22 } )

Widget Configuration

Property Type Description slug * string Unique identifier for the widget ComponentPath * string Path to the widget component (supports # syntax for named exports) minWidth WidgetWidth Minimum width the widget can be resized to (default: 'x-small' ) maxWidth WidgetWidth Maximum width the widget can be resized to (default: 'full' )

WidgetWidth Values: 'x-small' \| 'small' \| 'medium' \| 'large' \| 'x-large' \| 'full'

Creating a Widget Component

Widgets are React Server Components that receive WidgetServerProps :

1 import type { WidgetServerProps } from 'payload' 2 3 export default async function UserStatsWidget ( { req } : WidgetServerProps ) { 4 const { payload } = req 5 6 7 const userCount = await payload . count ( { collection : 'users' } ) 8 9 return ( 10 < div className = " card " > 11 < h3 > Total Users </ h3 > 12 < p style = { { fontSize : '32px' , fontWeight : 'bold' } } > 13 { userCount . totalDocs } 14 </ p > 15 </ div > 16 ) 17 }

For visual consistency with the Payload UI, we recommend:

Using the card class for your root element, unless you don't want it to have a background color. Using our theme variables for backgrounds and text colors. For example, use var(--theme-elevation-0) for backgrounds and var(--theme-text) for text colors.

Default Layout

Control the initial dashboard layout with the defaultLayout property:

1 export default buildConfig ( { 2 admin : { 3 dashboard : { 4 defaultLayout : ( { req } ) => { 5 6 const isAdmin = req . user ?. roles ?. includes ( 'admin' ) 7 8 return [ 9 { widgetSlug : 'collections' , width : 'full' } , 10 { widgetSlug : 'user-stats' , width : isAdmin ? 'medium' : 'full' } , 11 { widgetSlug : 'revenue-chart' , width : 'full' } , 12 ] 13 } , 14 widgets : [ 15 16 ] , 17 } , 18 } , 19 } )

The defaultLayout function receives the request object and should return an array of WidgetInstance objects.

WidgetInstance Type

Property Type Description widgetSlug * string Slug of the widget to display width WidgetWidth Initial width of the widget (default: minWidth)

Tip: Users can customize their dashboard layout, which is saved to their preferences. The defaultLayout is only used for first-time visitors or after a layout reset.

Built-in Widgets

Payload includes a built-in collections widget that displays collection and global cards.

If you don't define a defaultLayout , the collections widget will be automatically included in your dashboard.

User Customization

Users can customize their dashboard by:

Clicking the dashboard dropdown in the breadcrumb Selecting "Edit Dashboard" Adding widgets via the "Add +" button Resizing widgets using the width dropdown on each widget Reordering widgets via drag-and-drop Deleting widgets using the delete button Saving changes or canceling to revert

Users can also reset their dashboard to the default layout using the "Reset Layout" option.