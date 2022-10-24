The Dashboard is the first page users see when they log into the Payload Admin Panel. By default, it displays cards with the collections and globals. You can customize the dashboard by adding widgets - modular components that can display data, analytics, or any other content.
One of the coolest things about widgets is that each plugin can define its own. Some examples:
Define widgets in your Payload config using the
admin.dashboard.widgets property:
Property
Type
Description
Unique identifier for the widget
Path to the widget component (supports
Minimum width the widget can be resized to (default:
Maximum width the widget can be resized to (default:
WidgetWidth Values:
'x-small' \|
'small' \|
'medium' \|
'large' \|
'x-large' \|
'full'
Widgets are React Server Components that receive
WidgetServerProps:
For visual consistency with the Payload UI, we recommend:
card class for your root element, unless you don't want it to have a background color.
var(--theme-elevation-0) for backgrounds and
var(--theme-text) for text colors.
Control the initial dashboard layout with the
defaultLayout property:
The
defaultLayout function receives the request object and should return an array of
WidgetInstance objects.
Property
Type
Description
Slug of the widget to display
Initial width of the widget (default: minWidth)
Payload includes a built-in
collections widget that displays collection and global cards.
If you don't define a
defaultLayout, the collections widget will be automatically included in your dashboard.
Users can customize their dashboard by:
Users can also reset their dashboard to the default layout using the "Reset Layout" option.