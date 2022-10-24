Advanced uses and examples

The plugin also exposes its internal utilities so that you can use only the parts that you need without using the entire plugin. This is useful if you want to build your own ecommerce solution on top of Payload.

Using only the collections

You can import the collections directly from the plugin and add them to your Payload configuration. This way, you can use the collections without using the entire plugin:

Name Collection Description createAddressesCollection addresses Used for customer addresses (like shipping and billing). More createCartsCollection carts Carts can be used by customers, guests and once purchased are kept for records and analytics. More createOrdersCollection orders Orders are used to store customer-side information and are related to at least one transaction. More createTransactionsCollection transactions Handles payment information accessable by admins only, related to Orders. More createProductsCollection products All the product information lives here, contains prices, relations to Variant Types and joins to Variants. More createVariantsCollection variants Product variants, unique purchasable items that are linked to a product and Variant Options. More createVariantTypesCollection variantTypes A taxonomy used by Products to relate Variant Options together. An example of a Variant Type is "size". More createVariantOptionsCollection variantOptions Related to a Variant Type to handle a unique property of it. An example of a Variant Option is "small". More

createAddressesCollection

Use this to create the addresses collection. This collection is used to store customer addresses. It takes the following properties:

Property Type Description access object Access control for the collection. addressFields Field[] Custom fields to add to the address. customersSlug string (Optional) Slug of the customers collection. Defaults to customers . supportedCountries CountryType[] (Optional) List of supported countries. Defaults to all countries.

The access object can contain the following properties:

Property Type Description adminOrCustomerOwner Access Access control to check if the user has admin permissions or is the owner of the document via the customer field. Used to limit read, update or delete to only the customers that own this address. authenticatedOnly Access Access control to check if the user is authenticated. Use on the create access to allow any customer to create a new address. customerOnlyFieldAccess FieldAccess Field level access control to check if the user has customer permissions.

See the access control section for more details on each of these functions.

Example usage:

1 import { createAddressesCollection } from 'payload-plugin-ecommerce' 2 3 const Addresses = createAddressesCollection ( { 4 access : { 5 adminOrCustomerOwner , 6 authenticatedOnly , 7 customerOnlyFieldAccess , 8 } , 9 addressFields : [ 10 { 11 name : 'company' , 12 type : 'text' , 13 label : 'Company' , 14 } , 15 ] , 16 } )

createCartsCollection

Use this to create the carts collection to store customer carts. It takes the following properties:

Property Type Description access object Access control for the collection. customersSlug string (Optional) Slug of the customers collection. Defaults to customers . productsSlug string (Optional) Slug of the products collection. Defaults to products . variantsSlug string (Optional) Slug of the variants collection. Defaults to variants . enableVariants boolean (Optional) Whether to enable variants in the cart. Defaults to true . currenciesConfig CurrenciesConfig (Optional) Currencies configuration to enable a subtotal to be tracked.

The access object can contain the following properties:

Property Type Description adminOrCustomerOwner Access Access control to check if the user has admin permissions or is the owner of the document via the customer field. Used to limit read, update or delete to only the customers that own this cart. publicAccess Access Allow anyone to create a new cart, useful for guests.

See the access control section for more details on each of these functions.

Example usage:

1 import { createCartsCollection } from 'payload-plugin-ecommerce' 2 3 const Carts = createCartsCollection ( { 4 access : { 5 adminOrCustomerOwner , 6 publicAccess , 7 } , 8 enableVariants : true , 9 currenciesConfig : { 10 defaultCurrency : 'usd' , 11 currencies : [ 12 { 13 code : 'usd' , 14 symbol : '$' , 15 } , 16 { 17 code : 'eur' , 18 symbol : '€' , 19 } , 20 ] , 21 } , 22 } )

createOrdersCollection

Use this to create the orders collection to store customer orders. It takes the following properties:

Property Type Description access object Access control for the collection. customersSlug string (Optional) Slug of the customers collection. Defaults to customers . transactionsSlug string (Optional) Slug of the transactions collection. Defaults to transactions . productsSlug string (Optional) Slug of the products collection. Defaults to products . variantsSlug string (Optional) Slug of the variants collection. Defaults to variants . enableVariants boolean (Optional) Whether to enable variants in the order. Defaults to true . currenciesConfig CurrenciesConfig (Optional) Currencies configuration to enable the amount to be tracked. addressFields Field[] (Optional) The fields to be used for the shipping address.

The access object can contain the following properties:

Property Type Description adminOrCustomerOwner Access Access control to check if the user has admin permissions or is the owner of the document via the customer field. Used to limit read to only the customers that own this order. adminOnly Access Access control to check if the user has admin permissions. Used to limit create, update and delete access to only admins. adminOnlyFieldAccess FieldAccess Field level access control to check if the user has admin permissions. Limits the transaction ID field to admins only.

See the access control section for more details on each of these functions.

Example usage:

1 import { createOrdersCollection } from 'payload-plugin-ecommerce' 2 3 const Orders = createOrdersCollection ( { 4 access : { 5 adminOrCustomerOwner , 6 adminOnly , 7 adminOnlyFieldAccess , 8 } , 9 enableVariants : true , 10 currenciesConfig : { 11 defaultCurrency : 'usd' , 12 currencies : [ 13 { 14 code : 'usd' , 15 symbol : '$' , 16 } , 17 { 18 code : 'eur' , 19 symbol : '€' , 20 } , 21 ] , 22 } , 23 addressFields : [ 24 { 25 name : 'deliveryInstructions' , 26 type : 'text' , 27 label : 'Delivery Instructions' , 28 } , 29 ] , 30 } )

createTransactionsCollection

Use this to create the transactions collection to store payment transactions. It takes the following properties:

Property Type Description access object Access control for the collection. customersSlug string (Optional) Slug of the customers collection. Defaults to customers . cartsSlug string (Optional) Slug of the carts collection. Defaults to carts . ordersSlug string (Optional) Slug of the orders collection. Defaults to orders . productsSlug string (Optional) Slug of the products collection. Defaults to products . variantsSlug string (Optional) Slug of the variants collection. Defaults to variants . enableVariants boolean (Optional) Whether to enable variants in the transaction. Defaults to true . currenciesConfig CurrenciesConfig (Optional) Currencies configuration to enable the amount to be tracked. addressFields Field[] (Optional) The fields to be used for the billing address. paymentMethods PaymentAdapter[] (Optional) The payment methods to be used for the transaction.

The access object can contain the following properties:

Property Type Description adminOnly Access Access control to check if the user has admin permissions. Used to limit all access to only admins.

See the access control section for more details on each of these functions.

Example usage:

1 import { createTransactionsCollection } from 'payload-plugin-ecommerce' 2 3 const Transactions = createTransactionsCollection ( { 4 access : { 5 adminOnly , 6 } , 7 enableVariants : true , 8 currenciesConfig : { 9 defaultCurrency : 'usd' , 10 currencies : [ 11 { 12 code : 'usd' , 13 symbol : '$' , 14 } , 15 { 16 code : 'eur' , 17 symbol : '€' , 18 } , 19 ] , 20 } , 21 addressFields : [ 22 { 23 name : 'billingInstructions' , 24 type : 'text' , 25 label : 'Billing Instructions' , 26 } , 27 ] , 28 paymentMethods : [ 29 30 ] , 31 } )

createProductsCollection

Use this to create the products collection to store products. It takes the following properties:

Property Type Description access object Access control for the collection. variantsSlug string (Optional) Slug of the variants collection. Defaults to variants . variantTypesSlug string (Optional) Slug of the variant types collection. Defaults to variantTypes . enableVariants boolean (Optional) Whether to enable variants on products. Defaults to true . currenciesConfig CurrenciesConfig (Optional) Currencies configuration to enable price fields. inventory boolean InventoryConfig (Optional) Inventory configuration to enable stock tracking. Defaults to true .

The access object can contain the following properties:

Property Type Description adminOnly Access Access control to check if the user has admin permissions. Used to limit create, update or delete to only admins. adminOrPublishedStatus Access Access control to check if the user has admin permissions or if the product has a published status. Used to limit read access to published products for non-admins.

See the access control section for more details on each of these functions.

Example usage:

1 import { createProductsCollection } from 'payload-plugin-ecommerce' 2 3 const Products = createProductsCollection ( { 4 access : { 5 adminOnly , 6 adminOrPublishedStatus , 7 } , 8 enableVariants : true , 9 currenciesConfig : { 10 defaultCurrency : 'usd' , 11 currencies : [ 12 { 13 code : 'usd' , 14 symbol : '$' , 15 } , 16 { 17 code : 'eur' , 18 symbol : '€' , 19 } , 20 ] , 21 } , 22 inventory : { 23 enabled : true , 24 trackByVariant : true , 25 lowStockThreshold : 5 , 26 } , 27 } )

createVariantsCollection

Use this to create the variants collection to store product variants. It takes the following properties:

Property Type Description access object Access control for the collection. productsSlug string (Optional) Slug of the products collection. Defaults to products . variantOptionsSlug string (Optional) Slug of the variant options collection. Defaults to variantOptions . currenciesConfig CurrenciesConfig (Optional) Currencies configuration to enable price fields. inventory boolean InventoryConfig (Optional) Inventory configuration to enable stock tracking. Defaults to true .

The access object can contain the following properties:

Property Type Description adminOnly Access Access control to check if the user has admin permissions. Used to limit all access to only admins. adminOrPublishedStatus Access Access control to check if the user has admin permissions or if the related product has a published status. Used to limit read access to variants of published products for non-admins.

See the access control section for more details on each of these functions.

Example usage:

1 import { createVariantsCollection } from 'payload-plugin-ecommerce' 2 3 const Variants = createVariantsCollection ( { 4 access : { 5 adminOnly , 6 adminOrPublishedStatus , 7 } , 8 currenciesConfig : { 9 defaultCurrency : 'usd' , 10 currencies : [ 11 { 12 code : 'usd' , 13 symbol : '$' , 14 } , 15 { 16 code : 'eur' , 17 symbol : '€' , 18 } , 19 ] , 20 } , 21 inventory : { 22 enabled : true , 23 lowStockThreshold : 5 , 24 } , 25 } )

createVariantTypesCollection

Use this to create the variantTypes collection to store variant types. It takes the following properties:

Property Type Description access object Access control for the collection. variantOptionsSlug string (Optional) Slug of the variant options collection. Defaults to variantOptions .

The access object can contain the following properties:

Property Type Description adminOnly Access Access control to check if the user has admin permissions. Used to limit all access to only admins. publicAccess Access Allow anyone to read variant types.

See the access control section for more details on each of these functions.

Example usage:

1 import { createVariantTypesCollection } from 'payload-plugin-ecommerce' 2 3 const VariantTypes = createVariantTypesCollection ( { 4 access : { 5 adminOnly , 6 publicAccess , 7 } , 8 } )

createVariantOptionsCollection

Use this to create the variantOptions collection to store variant options. It takes the following properties:

Property Type Description access object Access control for the collection. variantTypesSlug string (Optional) Slug of the variant types collection. Defaults to variantTypes .

The access object can contain the following properties:

Property Type Description adminOnly Access Access control to check if the user has admin permissions. Used to limit all access to only admins. publicAccess Access Allow anyone to read variant options.

See the access control section for more details on each of these functions.

Example usage:

1 import { createVariantOptionsCollection } from 'payload-plugin-ecommerce' 2 3 const VariantOptions = createVariantOptionsCollection ( { 4 access : { 5 adminOnly , 6 publicAccess , 7 } , 8 } )

Typescript

There are several common types that you'll come across when working with this package. These are export from the package as well and are used across individual utilities as well.

CurrenciesConfig

Defines the supported currencies in Payload and the frontend. It has the following properties:

Property Type Description defaultCurrency string The default currency code. Must match one of the codes in the currencies array. currencies CurrencyType[] An array of supported currencies. Each currency must have a unique code.

Currency

Defines a currency to be used in the application. It has the following properties:

Property Type Description code string The ISO 4217 currency code. Example 'usd' . symbol string The symbol of the currency. Example '$' label string The name of the currency. Example 'USD' decimals number The number of decimal places to use. Example 2

The decimals is very important to provide as we store all prices as integers to avoid floating point issues. For example, if you're using USD, you would store a price of $10.00 as 1000 (10 * 10^2), so when formatting the price for display we need to know how many decimal places the currency supports.

CountryType

Used to define a country in address fields and supported countries lists. It has the following properties:

Property Type Description value string The ISO 3166-1 alpha-2 code. label string The name of the country.

InventoryConfig

It's used to customise the inventory tracking settings on products and variants. It has the following properties: