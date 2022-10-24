Rendering On Demand

Lexical in Payload is a React Server Component (RSC). Historically that created three headaches: 1. You couldn't render the editor directly from the client. 2. Features like blocks, tables and link drawers require the server to know the shape of nested sub-fields at render time. If you tried to render on demand, the server didn't know those schemas. 3. The rich text field is designed to live inside a Form. For simple use cases, setting up a full form just to manage editor state was cumbersome.
To simplify rendering richtext on demand, <RenderLexical />, that renders a Lexical editor while still covering the full feature set. On mount, it calls a server action to render the editor on the server using the new render-field server function. That server render gives Lexical everything it needs (including nested field schemas) and returns a ready-to-hydrate editor.
RenderLexical and the underlying render-field server function are experimental and may change in minor releases.