Rendering On Demand

Lexical in Payload is a React Server Component (RSC). Historically that created three headaches: 1. You couldn't render the editor directly from the client. 2. Features like blocks, tables and link drawers require the server to know the shape of nested sub-fields at render time. If you tried to render on demand, the server didn't know those schemas. 3. The rich text field is designed to live inside a Form . For simple use cases, setting up a full form just to manage editor state was cumbersome.

To simplify rendering richtext on demand, <RenderLexical />, that renders a Lexical editor while still covering the full feature set. On mount, it calls a server action to render the editor on the server using the new render-field server function. That server render gives Lexical everything it needs (including nested field schemas) and returns a ready-to-hydrate editor.

RenderLexical and the underlying render-field server function are experimental and may change in minor releases.

Inside an existing Form

If you have an existing Form and want to render a richtext field within it, you can use the RenderLexical component like this:

1 'use client' 2 3 import type { JSONFieldClientComponent } from 'payload' 4 5 import { 6 buildEditorState , 7 RenderLexical , 8 } from '@payloadcms/richtext-lexical/client' 9 10 import { lexicalFullyFeaturedSlug } from '../../slugs.js' 11 12 export const Component : JSONFieldClientComponent = ( args ) => { 13 return ( 14 < RenderLexical 15 field = { { 16 name : 'myFieldName' , 17 } } 18 initialValue = { buildEditorState ( { text : 'default value' } ) } 19 schemaPath = { ` collection. ${ lexicalFullyFeaturedSlug } .richText ` } 20 /> 21 ) 22 }

Outside of a Form (you control state)

1 'use client' 2 3 import type { DefaultTypedEditorState } from '@payloadcms/richtext-lexical' 4 import type { JSONFieldClientComponent } from 'payload' 5 6 import { 7 buildEditorState , 8 RenderLexical , 9 } from '@payloadcms/richtext-lexical/client' 10 import React , { useState } from 'react' 11 12 import { lexicalFullyFeaturedSlug } from '../../slugs.js' 13 14 export const Component : JSONFieldClientComponent = ( args ) => { 15 16 const [ value , setValue ] = useState < DefaultTypedEditorState | undefined > ( ( ) => 17 buildEditorState ( { text : 'state default' } ) , 18 ) 19 20 const handleReset = React . useCallback ( ( ) => { 21 setValue ( buildEditorState ( { text : 'state default' } ) ) 22 } , [ ] ) 23 24 return ( 25 < div > 26 < RenderLexical 27 field = { { name : 'myField' } } 28 initialValue = { buildEditorState ( { text : 'default value' } ) } 29 schemaPath = { ` collection. ${ lexicalFullyFeaturedSlug } .richText ` } 30 setValue = { setValue as any } 31 value = { value } 32 /> 33 < button onClick = { handleReset } style = { { marginTop : 8 } } type = " button " > 34 Reset Editor State 35 </ button > 36 </ div > 37 ) 38 }

Choosing the schemaPath

schemaPath tells the server which richText field to render. This gives the server the exact nested field schemas (blocks, relationship drawers, upload fields, tables, etc.).

Format:

collection.<collectionSlug>.<fieldPath>

global.<globalSlug>.<fieldPath>

Example (top level): collection.posts.richText

Example (nested in a group/tab): collection.posts.content.richText