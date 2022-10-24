Trash
Trash (also known as soft delete) allows documents to be marked as deleted without being permanently removed. When enabled on a collection, deleted documents will receive a
deletedAt timestamp, making it possible to restore them later, view them in a dedicated Trash view, or permanently delete them.
Soft delete is a safer way to manage content lifecycle, giving editors a chance to review and recover documents that may have been deleted by mistake.
Collection Configuration
To enable soft deleting for a collection, set the
trash property to
true:
When enabled, Payload automatically injects a deletedAt field into the collection's schema. This timestamp is set when a document is soft-deleted, and cleared when the document is restored.
Admin Panel behavior
Once
trash is enabled, the Admin Panel provides a dedicated Trash view for each collection:
- A new route is added at
/collections/:collectionSlug/trash
- The
Trashview shows all documents that have a
deletedAttimestamp
From the Trash view, you can:
- Use bulk actions to manage trashed documents:
- Restore to clear the
deletedAttimestamp and return documents to their original state
- Delete to permanently remove selected documents
- Empty Trash to select and permanently delete all trashed documents at once
- Enter each document's edit view, just like in the main list view. While in the edit view of a trashed document:
- All fields are in a read-only state
- Standard document actions (e.g., Save, Publish, Restore Version) are hidden and disabled.
- The available actions are Restore and Permanently Delete.
- Access to the API, Versions, and Preview views is preserved.
When deleting a document from the main collection List View, Payload will soft-delete the document by default. A checkbox in the delete confirmation modal allows users to skip the trash and permanently delete instead.
API Support
Soft deletes are fully supported across all Payload APIs: Local, REST, and GraphQL.
The following operations respect and support the
trash functionality:
find
findByID
update
updateByID
delete
deleteByID
findVersions
findVersionByID
Understanding
trash Behavior
Passing
trash: true to these operations will include soft-deleted documents in the query results.
To return only soft-deleted documents, you must combine
trash: true with a
where clause that checks if
deletedAt exists.
Examples
Local API
Return all documents including trashed:
Return only trashed documents:
Return only non-trashed documents:
REST
Return all documents including trashed:
Return only trashed documents:
Return only non-trashed documents:
GraphQL
Return all documents including trashed:
Return only trashed documents:
Return only non-trashed documents:
Access Control
All trash-related actions (delete, permanent delete) respect the
delete access control defined in your collection config.
This means:
- If a user is denied delete access, they cannot soft delete or permanently delete documents
Versions and Trash
When a document is soft-deleted:
- It can no longer have a version restored until it is first restored from trash
- Attempting to restore a version while the document is in trash will result in an error
- This ensures consistency between the current document state and its version history
However, versions are still fully visible and accessible from the edit view of a trashed document. You can view the full version history, but must restore the document itself before restoring any individual version.