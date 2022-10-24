Payload ships an optional TypeScript Language Service Plugin (
@payloadcms/typescript-plugin) that enhances your IDE experience when working with Custom Components. It understands Payload's
PayloadComponent import path conventions and provides:
#
Install the plugin as a dev dependency:
Then add it to the
plugins array in your
tsconfig.json:
TypeScript language service plugins only load when the editor uses the workspace version of TypeScript (the one installed in your project's
node_modules). By default, VS Code uses its own bundled version which won't load the plugin.
To switch: open the command palette (
Cmd+Shift+P) and run "TypeScript: Select TypeScript Version", then choose "Use Workspace Version".
For teams, add the following to
.vscode/settings.json so everyone is prompted to switch:
After selecting the workspace version, restart the TypeScript server (
Cmd+Shift+P → "TypeScript: Restart TS Server").
The plugin supports all of Payload's component path formats:
Format
Example
Resolution
Absolute (from baseDir)
Resolved relative to
Relative
Resolved relative to
tsconfig alias
Resolved via tsconfig
Package import
Resolved via node_modules
Default export
Uses
Both the string form and the object form are supported:
The plugin automatically detects
baseDir by walking up from the current file to find the nearest
payload.config.ts. Absolute paths (starting with
/) and relative paths (starting with
./) are resolved relative to this directory.
If your project uses a non-standard layout, you can override
baseDir in the plugin config:
The
baseDir path is relative to the
tsconfig.json location.
The plugin detects
PayloadComponent positions by checking the contextual type of string literals in your config. Any string typed as
PayloadComponent,
CustomComponent, or any type that resolves to the same
false | RawPayloadComponent | string union shape is automatically validated.
This means the plugin works everywhere Payload expects a component path — collection field components, global components, admin panel components, dashboard widgets, and custom views — without needing to hardcode specific config positions.