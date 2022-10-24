The AnimateHeight component animates its children between a collapsed height and their natural height. It is useful when building disclosure controls and expandable regions.

Import

1 import { AnimateHeight } from '@payloadcms/ui'

Interactive example

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The control that changes height remains your responsibility. Give that control an accessible label and expose its expanded state with aria-expanded when it controls a disclosure region.

Common props

These are the props most commonly used with this component. See its exported types in @payloadcms/ui for the complete list.

Prop Type Default Description children * ReactNode — Content whose height is animated. height number | 'auto' — Target height. Use 0 to collapse the content. duration number 300 Animation duration in milliseconds. id string — Sets the wrapper element ID. className string — Adds a class to the wrapper element.

* An asterisk denotes that a prop is required.