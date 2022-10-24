CheckboxInput and SelectInput provide the input-level controls used by Payload's Checkbox and Select fields. They are useful when a Custom Field needs standard Admin styling while controlling its own state.

Import

1 import { CheckboxInput , SelectInput } from '@payloadcms/ui'

CheckboxInput

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Use checked and onToggle to control the value. Set partialChecked to display the indeterminate treatment used by list-selection interfaces.

SelectInput

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SelectInput wraps ReactSelect with Payload's field label, description, and validation structure. Its controlled value contains the stored option value rather than the complete option object.

CheckboxInput props

Prop Type Default Description checked boolean false Controls the checked state. onToggle * ChangeEventHandler<HTMLInputElement> — Receives changes from the native checkbox. label StaticLabel — Displays the checkbox label. partialChecked boolean false Displays the indeterminate treatment. readOnly boolean false Disables interaction. required boolean false Marks the native input as required.

SelectInput props

Prop Type Default Description name * string — Names the select input. path * string — Identifies the field and connects its UI. options * OptionObject[] — Supplies the available translated options. value string | string[] — Supplies the selected stored value or values. onChange ReactSelect.onChange — Receives the selected option object. hasMany boolean false Enables multiple values. isSortable boolean true Enables reordering in multi-value mode. isClearable boolean true Allows the selected value to be cleared. readOnly boolean false Disables interaction. showError boolean Form Displays the current validation error.

* An asterisk denotes that a prop is required.

Provider requirements