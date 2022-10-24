The CopyToClipboard component renders a compact copy control with tooltip feedback. Use it beside values such as IDs, URLs, and API keys.

Import

1 import { CopyToClipboard } from '@payloadcms/ui'

Basic usage

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The control is not rendered when value is empty. Provide surrounding text so users understand what will be copied.

Common props

These are the props most commonly used with this component. See its exported types in @payloadcms/ui for the complete list.