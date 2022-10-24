CopyToClipboard
The
CopyToClipboard component renders a compact copy control with tooltip feedback. Use it beside values such as IDs, URLs, and API keys.
Import
Basic usage
The control is not rendered when
value is empty. Provide surrounding text so users understand what will be copied.
Common props
These are the props most commonly used with this component. See its exported types in
@payloadcms/ui for the complete list.
Prop
Type
Default
Description
—
Value written to the clipboard.
Localized copy label
Tooltip shown before the value is copied.
Localized copied label
Tooltip shown after a successful copy.
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