DatePicker
The
DatePicker component wraps
react-datepicker with Payload's styles, localization, and date and time display options.
Import
Basic usage
Pair the picker with a visible label.
id is applied to the picker's wrapper element, not to the underlying input, so pass the input's ID through
overrides and point the label's
htmlFor at that value instead:
The picker calls
onChange with
null when its clear button is used.
Picker appearances
Use
pickerAppearance to choose between a date, date and time, day, month, or time input. Payload selects a matching display format when
displayFormat is not provided.
Appearance
Input
Calendar date
Calendar date and time
Day and month
Month
Time
Common props
These are the props most commonly used with this component. See its exported types in
@payloadcms/ui for the complete list.
Prop
Type
Default
Description
—
Sets the ID of the picker's wrapper element.
—
Selected date or date string.
—
Runs when the selected value changes.
—
Displays text when no value is selected.
Selects the date and time controls shown.
Automatic
Overrides the date-fns display format.
—
Sets the earliest selectable date.
—
Sets the latest selectable date.
Sets the number of visible calendar months.
Sets the number of minutes between time options.
Prevents the value from being changed.
—
Passes supported options to
Was this page helpful?