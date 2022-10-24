The DatePicker component wraps react-datepicker with Payload's styles, localization, and date and time display options.

Import

1 import { DatePicker } from '@payloadcms/ui'

Basic usage

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Pair the picker with a visible label. id is applied to the picker's wrapper element, not to the underlying input, so pass the input's ID through overrides and point the label's htmlFor at that value instead:

1 < label htmlFor = " publish-date-input " > Publish date </ label > 2 < DatePicker 3 onChange = { setValue } 4 overrides = { { id : 'publish-date-input' } } 5 value = { value } 6 />

The picker calls onChange with null when its clear button is used.

Picker appearances

Use pickerAppearance to choose between a date, date and time, day, month, or time input. Payload selects a matching display format when displayFormat is not provided.

Appearance Input default Calendar date dayAndTime Calendar date and time dayOnly Day and month monthOnly Month timeOnly Time

Common props

These are the props most commonly used with this component. See its exported types in @payloadcms/ui for the complete list.