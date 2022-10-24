Payload's document action components connect standard Admin controls to the current form, document, permissions, and selection state. Use them inside the corresponding Edit or List View rather than as general-purpose buttons.

Import

1 import { 2 DeleteMany , 3 EditMany , 4 PublishButton , 5 PublishMany , 6 PreviewButton , 7 SaveButton , 8 SaveDraftButton , 9 UnpublishButton , 10 UnpublishMany , 11 } from '@payloadcms/ui'

Save

When drafts are disabled, SaveButton submits the current document form. It is disabled while an upload is in progress and, when editing an existing document, until the form has been modified.

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Pass label to SaveButton when a replacement component needs a more specific action label.

Draft and publish actions

When drafts are enabled, Payload uses SaveDraftButton and PublishButton instead of SaveButton . Saving a draft skips validation; publishing submits the document with a published status.

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UnpublishButton appears in the document action menu when the current user can publish, the document is published, and drafts are enabled. It opens a confirmation modal before changing the document back to draft status.

PreviewButton opens the current document's configured preview URL in a new tab. It only renders when the Edit View's live preview context contains a URL.

Use these components when replacing the equivalent Edit View control. The surrounding Edit View supplies their form, document information, operation, locale, translation, and modal contexts.

1 export const Posts = { 2 slug : 'posts' , 3 admin : { 4 components : { 5 edit : { 6 SaveDraftButton : '/components/CustomSaveDraftButton' , 7 PublishButton : '/components/CustomPublishButton' , 8 UnpublishButton : '/components/CustomUnpublishButton' , 9 } , 10 } , 11 } , 12 }

See Edit View Custom Components for all Collection and Global replacement slots and their server and client prop types.

Bulk List View actions

The bulk action components operate on the documents selected in the current List View.

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Each component receives the current Collection's client configuration. Selection and authentication providers determine whether the action is visible and which documents it affects. PublishMany and UnpublishMany only render for Collections with drafts enabled.

These controls are intended for List View composition. They do not create selection state when rendered elsewhere.

Behavior and visibility

Component Context When it is used SaveButton Edit View Saves a document when drafts are disabled. SaveDraftButton Edit View Saves a draft without requiring the form to pass validation. PublishButton Edit View Publishes the current document when drafts are enabled. UnpublishButton Edit View Returns a published document to draft status after confirming. PreviewButton Edit View Opens the configured document preview in a new tab. EditMany List View Opens the bulk-edit workflow for selected documents. PublishMany List View Publishes selected documents. UnpublishMany List View Unpublishes selected documents. DeleteMany List View Trashes or permanently deletes selected documents.

Accessibility

Keep replacement labels action-oriented and specific to the operation.

Preserve the built-in confirmation step for destructive or difficult-to-reverse actions.

Do not force an action to remain visible when Payload hides it because of permissions or document state.

Keep custom action order consistent with the surrounding Edit or List View.

Provider requirements