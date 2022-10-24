Document Actions
Payload's document action components connect standard Admin controls to the current form, document, permissions, and selection state. Use them inside the corresponding Edit or List View rather than as general-purpose buttons.
Import
Save
When drafts are disabled,
SaveButton submits the current document form. It is disabled while an upload is in progress and, when editing an existing document, until the form has been modified.
Pass
label to
SaveButton when a replacement component needs a more specific action label.
Draft and publish actions
When drafts are enabled, Payload uses
SaveDraftButton and
PublishButton instead of
SaveButton. Saving a draft skips validation; publishing submits the document with a published status.
UnpublishButton appears in the document action menu when the current user can publish, the document is published, and drafts are enabled. It opens a confirmation modal before changing the document back to draft status.
PreviewButton opens the current document's configured preview URL in a new tab. It only renders when the Edit View's live preview context contains a URL.
Use these components when replacing the equivalent Edit View control. The surrounding Edit View supplies their form, document information, operation, locale, translation, and modal contexts.
See Edit View Custom Components for all Collection and Global replacement slots and their server and client prop types.
Bulk List View actions
The bulk action components operate on the documents selected in the current List View.
Each component receives the current Collection's client configuration. Selection and authentication providers determine whether the action is visible and which documents it affects.
PublishMany and
UnpublishMany only render for Collections with drafts enabled.
These controls are intended for List View composition. They do not create selection state when rendered elsewhere.
Behavior and visibility
Component
Context
When it is used
Edit View
Saves a document when drafts are disabled.
Edit View
Saves a draft without requiring the form to pass validation.
Edit View
Publishes the current document when drafts are enabled.
Edit View
Returns a published document to draft status after confirming.
Edit View
Opens the configured document preview in a new tab.
List View
Opens the bulk-edit workflow for selected documents.
List View
Publishes selected documents.
List View
Unpublishes selected documents.
List View
Trashes or permanently deletes selected documents.
Accessibility
- Keep replacement labels action-oriented and specific to the operation.
- Preserve the built-in confirmation step for destructive or difficult-to-reverse actions.
- Do not force an action to remain visible when Payload hides it because of permissions or document state.
- Keep custom action order consistent with the surrounding Edit or List View.
Provider requirements
These components depend on providers supplied by the Payload Admin Panel. Edit actions require the current form and document contexts. Bulk actions require the current Collection, selection, authentication, and List View contexts. Use
Button for actions that do not need this behavior.
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