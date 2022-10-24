Edit View
The Edit View is where users interact with individual Collection and Global Documents within the Admin Panel. The Edit View contains the actual form in which submits the data to the server. This is where they can view, edit, and save their content. It contains controls for saving, publishing, and previewing the document, all of which can be customized to a high degree.
The Edit View can be swapped out in its entirety for a Custom View, or it can be injected with a number of Custom Components to add additional functionality or presentational elements without replacing the entire view.
Custom Edit View
To swap out the entire Edit View with a Custom View, use the
views.edit.default property in your Collection Config or Global Config:
Here is an example of a custom Edit View:
Server Component
Client Component
For details on how to build Custom Views, including all available props, see Building Custom Views.
Custom Components
In addition to swapping out the entire Edit View with a Custom View, you can also override individual components. This allows you to customize specific parts of the Edit View without swapping out the entire view.
Collections
To override Edit View components for a Collection, use the
admin.components.edit property in your Collection Config:
The following options are available:
Path
Description
A button that saves the current document. More details.
A button that saves the current document as a draft. More details.
A button that publishes the current document. More details.
A button that previews the current document. More details.
A description of the Collection. More details.
A file upload component. More details.
Globals
To override Edit View components for Globals, use the
admin.components.elements property in your Global Config:
The following options are available:
Path
Description
A button that saves the current document. More details.
A button that saves the current document as a draft. More details.
A button that publishes the current document. More details.
A button that previews the current document. More details.
A description of the Global. More details.
SaveButton
The
SaveButton property allows you to render a custom Save Button in the Edit View.
To add a
SaveButton component, use the
components.edit.SaveButton property in your Collection Config or
components.elements.SaveButton in your Global Config:
Here's an example of a custom
SaveButton component:
Server Component
Client Component
SaveDraftButton
The
SaveDraftButton property allows you to render a custom Save Draft Button in the Edit View.
To add a
SaveDraftButton component, use the
components.edit.SaveDraftButton property in your Collection Config or
components.elements.SaveDraftButton in your Global Config:
Here's an example of a custom
SaveDraftButton component:
Server Component
Client Component
PublishButton
The
PublishButton property allows you to render a custom Publish Button in the Edit View.
To add a
PublishButton component, use the
components.edit.PublishButton property in your Collection Config or
components.elements.PublishButton in your Global Config:
Here's an example of a custom
PublishButton component:
Server Component
Client Component
PreviewButton
The
PreviewButton property allows you to render a custom Preview Button in the Edit View.
To add a
PreviewButton component, use the
components.edit.PreviewButton property in your Collection Config or
components.elements.PreviewButton in your Global Config:
Here's an example of a custom
PreviewButton component:
Server Component
Client Component
Description
The
Description property allows you to render a custom description of the Collection or Global in the Edit View.
To add a
Description component, use the
components.edit.Description property in your Collection Config or
components.elements.Description in your Global Config:
Here's an example of a custom
Description component:
Server Component
Client Component
Upload
The
Upload property allows you to render a custom file upload component in the Edit View.
To add an
Upload component, use the
components.edit.Upload property in your Collection Config:
Here's an example of a custom
Upload component: