List View
The List View is where users interact with a list of Collection Documents within the Admin Panel. This is where they can view, sort, filter, and paginate their documents to find exactly what they're looking for. This is also where users can perform bulk operations on multiple documents at once, such as deleting, editing, or publishing many.
The List View can be swapped out in its entirety for a Custom View, or it can be injected with a number of Custom Components to add additional functionality or presentational elements without replacing the entire view.
Custom List View
To swap out the entire List View with a Custom View, use the
admin.components.views.list property in your Payload Config:
Here is an example of a custom List View:
Server Component
Client Component
For details on how to build Custom Views, including all available props, see Building Custom Views.
Custom Components
In addition to swapping out the entire List View with a Custom View, you can also override individual components. This allows you to customize specific parts of the List View without swapping out the entire view for your own.
To override List View components for a Collection, use the
admin.components property in your Collection Config:
The following options are available:
Path
Description
An array of custom components to inject before the list of documents in the List View. More details.
An array of custom components to inject before the table of documents in the List View. More details.
An array of custom components to inject after the list of documents in the List View. More details.
An array of custom components to inject after the table of documents in the List View. More details.
A component to render a description of the Collection. More details.
beforeList
The
beforeList property allows you to inject custom components before the list of documents in the List View.
To add
beforeList components, use the
components.beforeList property in your Collection Config:
Here's an example of a custom
beforeList component:
Server Component
Client Component
beforeListTable
The
beforeListTable property allows you to inject custom components before the table of documents in the List View.
To add
beforeListTable components, use the
components.beforeListTable property in your Collection Config:
Here's an example of a custom
beforeListTable component:
Server Component
Client Component
afterList
The
afterList property allows you to inject custom components after the list of documents in the List View.
To add
afterList components, use the
components.afterList property in your Collection Config:
Here's an example of a custom
afterList component:
Server Component
Client Component
afterListTable
The
afterListTable property allows you to inject custom components after the table of documents in the List View.
To add
afterListTable components, use the
components.afterListTable property in your Collection Config:
Here's an example of a custom
afterListTable component:
Server Component
Client Component
Description
The
Description property allows you to render a custom description of the Collection in the List View.
To add a
Description component, use the
components.Description property in your Collection Config:
Here's an example of a custom
Description component: