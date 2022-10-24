The Dropzone component adds drag, drop, and paste handling to a container. It passes the selected FileList to onChange and applies Payload's drop-target styles.

Import

1 import { Dropzone } from '@payloadcms/ui'

Basic usage

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Dropzone does not render a file input or open the system file picker. Render those controls as children when users should be able to browse for files in addition to dropping them.

It also has no awareness of Collections or existing documents, so controls such as Create New and Choose from existing must come from the surrounding field interface.

When multipleFiles is disabled, dropping more than one file passes only the first file to onChange .

Common props

These are the props most commonly used with this component. See its exported types in @payloadcms/ui for the complete list.

Prop Type Default Description children ReactNode — Content and file-selection controls in the target. onChange * (files: FileList) => void — Runs when files are dropped, pasted, or supplied. multipleFiles boolean false Allows more than one file to be returned. disabled boolean false Disables drag, drop, and paste listeners. dropzoneStyle 'default' | 'none' 'default' Enables or removes Payload's drop-target styles. className string — Adds a class to the dropzone container.

* An asterisk denotes that a prop is required.