Gutter
The
Gutter component applies the standard horizontal spacing used by Payload views. Use it to align custom view content with the surrounding Admin Panel.
Import
Basic usage
Left and right padding are enabled by default. Negative gutters let a child extend through spacing already applied by a parent layout.
Common props
These are the props most commonly used with this component. See its exported types in
@payloadcms/ui for the complete list.
Prop
Type
Default
Description
—
Content positioned within the gutter.
Applies the standard left padding.
Applies the standard right padding.
Applies a negative left margin.
Applies a negative right margin.
—
Adds a custom class to the wrapper.
* An asterisk denotes that a prop is required.
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