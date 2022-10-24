The Hamburger component displays the icon used to represent open and closed navigation states in the Payload Admin Panel.

Import

1 import { Hamburger } from '@payloadcms/ui'

States

Loading component example…

Hamburger renders the visual state only. Place it inside the button that controls your navigation and manage isActive from that control's state.

Common props

These are the props most commonly used with this component. See its exported types in @payloadcms/ui for the complete list.