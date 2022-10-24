Hamburger
The
Hamburger component displays the icon used to represent open and closed navigation states in the Payload Admin Panel.
Import
1
import { Hamburger } from '@payloadcms/ui'
States
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Hamburger renders the visual state only. Place it inside the button that controls your navigation and manage
isActive from that control's state.
Common props
These are the props most commonly used with this component. See its exported types in
@payloadcms/ui for the complete list.
Prop
Type
Default
Description
Switches from the menu icon to a close icon.
Selects the icon displayed in the active state.
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