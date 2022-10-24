Icons
Payload exports the icons used throughout the Admin Panel so custom UI can use the same visual language.
Import
Available icons
Icons inherit their color from the surrounding text. Their default dimensions vary according to where each icon is used in the Admin Panel; apply a shared class to the surrounding element when your layout requires a consistent size.
The client export includes:
CalendarIcon,
CheckIcon,
ChevronIcon,
CloseMenuIcon, and
CodeBlockIcon
CopyIcon,
DocumentIcon,
DragHandleIcon,
EditIcon, and
ExternalLinkIcon
FolderIcon,
GearIcon,
GridViewIcon,
LineIcon, and
LinkIcon
ListViewIcon,
LogOutIcon,
MenuIcon,
MinimizeMaximizeIcon, and
MoreIcon
MoveFolderIcon,
PlusIcon,
SearchIcon,
SwapIcon, and
XIcon
ErrorIcon,
InfoIcon,
SuccessIcon, and
WarningIconfor notification states
Configurable icons
Most icons render without props. These exports expose additional options:
Component
Props
Description
Sets its direction, preset size, label, or class.
Adds an accessible label or custom class.
Switches between the minimize and maximize graphics.
Adds a custom class.
Adds a custom class.
Adds a custom class.
Adds a custom class.
Adds a custom class.
Adds a custom class.
Accessibility
- Treat an icon as decorative when adjacent text already describes the action.
- Give an icon-only button or link an accessible name on the interactive element.
- Do not use color alone to communicate a state or outcome.
The icons use SVG markup and require no Payload providers.
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