Payload exports the icons used throughout the Admin Panel so custom UI can use the same visual language.

Import

1 import { CopyIcon , EditIcon , PlusIcon , SearchIcon } from '@payloadcms/ui'

Available icons

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Icons inherit their color from the surrounding text. Their default dimensions vary according to where each icon is used in the Admin Panel; apply a shared class to the surrounding element when your layout requires a consistent size.

The client export includes:

CalendarIcon , CheckIcon , ChevronIcon , CloseMenuIcon , and CodeBlockIcon

, , , , and CopyIcon , DocumentIcon , DragHandleIcon , EditIcon , and ExternalLinkIcon

, , , , and FolderIcon , GearIcon , GridViewIcon , LineIcon , and LinkIcon

, , , , and ListViewIcon , LogOutIcon , MenuIcon , MinimizeMaximizeIcon , and MoreIcon

, , , , and MoveFolderIcon , PlusIcon , SearchIcon , SwapIcon , and XIcon

, , , , and ErrorIcon , InfoIcon , SuccessIcon , and WarningIcon for notification states

Configurable icons

Most icons render without props. These exports expose additional options:

Component Props Description ChevronIcon direction , size , ariaLabel , className Sets its direction, preset size, label, or class. GearIcon ariaLabel , className Adds an accessible label or custom class. MinimizeMaximizeIcon isMinimized , className Switches between the minimize and maximize graphics. DragHandleIcon className Adds a custom class. EditIcon className Adds a custom class. ExternalLinkIcon className Adds a custom class. FolderIcon className Adds a custom class. MoreIcon className Adds a custom class. XIcon className Adds a custom class.

Accessibility

Treat an icon as decorative when adjacent text already describes the action.

Give an icon-only button or link an accessible name on the interactive element.

Do not use color alone to communicate a state or outcome.

The icons use SVG markup and require no Payload providers.