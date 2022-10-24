Payload provides several overlay surfaces for focused actions and supporting content. The Admin Panel supplies the modal context these components use.

Import

1 import { 2 ConfirmationModal , 3 Drawer , 4 DrawerContentContainer , 5 DrawerToggler , 6 FullscreenModal , 7 Modal , 8 useModal , 9 } from '@payloadcms/ui'

Confirmation modal

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Give the trigger and modal the same modalSlug . Call openModal with that slug to display the modal. ConfirmationModal closes itself after onConfirm resolves or when the user cancels.

Drawer

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Use DrawerToggler or openModal to open a Drawer . The trigger and drawer must share the same slug .

DrawerContentContainer adds the standard content spacing used inside Payload drawers. Set gutter={false} on Drawer when the drawer's contents manage their own horizontal spacing.

Choosing a surface

Use ConfirmationModal to confirm a focused action.

to confirm a focused action. Use Drawer for supporting content that should remain connected to the current view.

for supporting content that should remain connected to the current view. Use Modal for a custom dialog and FullscreenModal when the content needs the full viewport.

for a custom dialog and when the content needs the full viewport. Use ItemsDrawer when the user needs to pick from a searchable list of Blocks or Widgets, as Payload does when adding a row to a Blocks field.

when the user needs to pick from a searchable list of Blocks or Widgets, as Payload does when adding a row to a Blocks field. Use the useDocumentDrawer or useListDrawer hooks for document selection. Each returns the drawer, its toggler, and the drawer's state.

Common props

These are the props most commonly used. See the exported types in @payloadcms/ui for the complete list.

ConfirmationModal

Prop Type Default Description modalSlug * string — Connects the modal to its trigger. heading * ReactNode — Displays the modal heading. body * ReactNode — Displays the confirmation message. onConfirm * () => Promise<void> | void — Runs when the user confirms the action. onCancel () => void — Runs after the user cancels the action. confirmLabel string — Replaces the translated confirm label. confirmingLabel string — Replaces the label shown while confirmation is pending. cancelLabel string — Replaces the translated cancel label.

Drawer

Prop Type Default Description slug * string — Connects the drawer to its trigger. title string — Displays the default drawer heading. children * ReactNode — Renders the drawer content. gutter boolean true Applies Payload's horizontal gutter to the content. Header ReactNode — Replaces the default drawer header. hoverTitle boolean — Adds the title as a native tooltip on the heading.

* An asterisk denotes that a prop is required.

Provider requirements

These components use the modal, translation, and drawer-depth contexts supplied by the Payload Admin Panel. When composing them outside the Admin Panel, provide the equivalent contexts before rendering the components.