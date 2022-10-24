Motion and Loading
Payload's loading components communicate that work is in progress, while its motion helpers make layout changes easier to follow.
Import
Loading overlay
LoadingOverlay renders the visual loading surface directly. Use
LoadingOverlayToggle inside the Admin Panel to update Payload's shared loading overlay instead.
FormLoadingOverlayToggle connects that shared overlay to a Payload form's loading and processing states. It must be rendered inside the Admin Panel's form and loading providers.
Staggered shimmers
Use
ShimmerEffect for one placeholder or
StaggeredShimmers for a repeated set. Match their dimensions to the content they temporarily replace to reduce layout movement.
Route progress
ProgressBar displays progress for transitions started within
RouteTransitionProvider. Payload's
Link component starts this transition automatically. Use
startRouteTransition from
useRouteTransition when navigation begins from another control.
The preview simulates a slower route so the delayed progress indicator remains visible long enough to inspect.
Other helpers
AnimateHeightanimates a container when its content changes height.
ShimmerEffectdocuments the single-placeholder API in more detail.
Common props
These are the props most commonly used. See the exported types in
@payloadcms/ui for the complete list.
LoadingOverlay
Prop
Type
Default
Description
Selects the entering or exiting animation state.
—
Replaces the translated loading label.
Sets the CSS animation duration.
—
Adds a type modifier to the overlay.
LoadingOverlayToggle
Prop
Type
Default
Description
—
Identifies this source in the shared overlay.
—
Adds or removes this source's loading state.
Selects the shared overlay layout.
—
Replaces the translated loading label.
StaggeredShimmers
Prop
Type
Default
Description
—
Sets the number of shimmer placeholders.
—
Sets each placeholder's height.
—
Sets each placeholder's width.
Delays rendering to avoid flashing on fast work.
Staggers the animation between placeholders.
* An asterisk denotes that a prop is required.
Accessibility
Loading visuals should accompany, not replace, meaningful status text. Prevent interaction when an action cannot safely continue, and keep the loading state visible only while work is actually pending.
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