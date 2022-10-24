Payload's loading components communicate that work is in progress, while its motion helpers make layout changes easier to follow.

Import

1 import { 2 AnimateHeight , 3 FormLoadingOverlayToggle , 4 LoadingOverlay , 5 LoadingOverlayToggle , 6 ProgressBar , 7 ShimmerEffect , 8 StaggeredShimmers , 9 } from '@payloadcms/ui'

Loading overlay

Loading component example…

LoadingOverlay renders the visual loading surface directly. Use LoadingOverlayToggle inside the Admin Panel to update Payload's shared loading overlay instead.

FormLoadingOverlayToggle connects that shared overlay to a Payload form's loading and processing states. It must be rendered inside the Admin Panel's form and loading providers.

Staggered shimmers

Loading component example…

Use ShimmerEffect for one placeholder or StaggeredShimmers for a repeated set. Match their dimensions to the content they temporarily replace to reduce layout movement.

Route progress

Loading component example…

ProgressBar displays progress for transitions started within RouteTransitionProvider . Payload's Link component starts this transition automatically. Use startRouteTransition from useRouteTransition when navigation begins from another control.

The preview simulates a slower route so the delayed progress indicator remains visible long enough to inspect.

Other helpers

AnimateHeight animates a container when its content changes height.

animates a container when its content changes height. ShimmerEffect documents the single-placeholder API in more detail.

Common props

These are the props most commonly used. See the exported types in @payloadcms/ui for the complete list.

LoadingOverlay

Prop Type Default Description show boolean true Selects the entering or exiting animation state. loadingText string — Replaces the translated loading label. animationDuration string '500ms' Sets the CSS animation duration. overlayType string — Adds a type modifier to the overlay.

LoadingOverlayToggle

Prop Type Default Description name * string — Identifies this source in the shared overlay. show * boolean — Adds or removes this source's loading state. type 'fullscreen' | 'withoutNav' 'fullscreen' Selects the shared overlay layout. loadingText string — Replaces the translated loading label.

StaggeredShimmers

Prop Type Default Description count * number — Sets the number of shimmer placeholders. height number | string — Sets each placeholder's height. width number | string — Sets each placeholder's width. renderDelay number 500 Delays rendering to avoid flashing on fast work. shimmerDelay number | string 25 Staggers the animation between placeholders.

* An asterisk denotes that a prop is required.

Accessibility

Loading visuals should accompany, not replace, meaningful status text. Prevent interaction when an action cannot safely continue, and keep the loading state visible only while work is actually pending.