Payload's navigation controls support the Admin Panel's menu, collapsible groups, and step navigation. These components are intended for Custom Components rendered inside the Admin Panel.

Import

1 import { Hamburger , NavGroup , NavToggler } from '@payloadcms/ui'

Menu state

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Hamburger renders the visual open or closed state. NavToggler provides the Admin-aware button that opens and closes the navigation and saves the desktop preference.

1 < NavToggler > 2 < Hamburger /> 3 </ NavToggler >

Navigation groups

NavGroup renders a labeled, collapsible group in the Admin navigation. Its open state is persisted through Payload's preferences provider.

1 < NavGroup label = " Group label " > 2 < a href = " /admin/example " > Navigation item </ a > 3 </ NavGroup >

label is required and is used both as the visible group heading and as the key the open state is stored under in preferences. Pass isOpen to choose the group's initial state.

Step navigation

Use SetStepNav or useStepNav to populate the breadcrumb trail in the Admin header from a Custom View. See Step Navigation for complete examples and API guidance.

Common props

These are the props most commonly used. See the exported types in @payloadcms/ui for the complete list.

NavGroup

Prop Type Default Description label * string — Labels the group and keys its saved state. children * ReactNode — Renders the navigation items in the group. isOpen boolean — Sets the group's initial expanded state.

NavToggler

Prop Type Default Description children ReactNode — Renders the button contents. className string — Adds a class to the toggle button. id string — Sets the button ID. tabIndex number 0 Sets the button's keyboard navigation order.

* An asterisk denotes that a prop is required.

Provider requirements