The Pill component displays compact metadata, a status, or a small action. Keep its label short so it remains easy to scan.

Import

1 import { Pill } from '@payloadcms/ui'

Styles

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Use semantic styles only when the label represents that state. For example, use error for a failed state rather than decoration.

Shape

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Pills use Payload's standard small corner radius by default. Add rounded when the label should use a fully rounded shape.

Sizes

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Common props

These are the props most commonly used with this component. See its exported types in @payloadcms/ui for the complete list.