Pill
The
Pill component displays compact metadata, a status, or a small action. Keep its label short so it remains easy to scan.
Import
Styles
Use semantic styles only when the label represents that state. For example, use
error for a failed state rather than decoration.
Shape
Pills use Payload's standard small corner radius by default. Add
rounded when the label should use a fully rounded shape.
Sizes
Common props
These are the props most commonly used with this component. See its exported types in
@payloadcms/ui for the complete list.
Prop
Type
Default
Description
—
Visible pill content.
Sets the visual style.
Sets the pill height and spacing.
Uses a fully rounded shape.
—
Displays an icon beside the label.
—
Renders the pill as a button.
—
Renders the pill as a navigational link.
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