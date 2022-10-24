The PillSelector component displays a wrapping list of options that can be selected, deselected, and optionally reordered.

Import

1 import { PillSelector } from '@payloadcms/ui'

Interactive example

Loading component example…

The component does not manage selection state. Update the pills array in onClick and pass the new array back to the component.

Pill shape

Each item in pills accepts:

Property Type Description name * string Stable value and default visible label. selected * boolean Whether the option is currently selected. Label ReactNode Replaces the visible label. key string Overrides the React key used for the option.

* An asterisk denotes that a property is required.

Common props

These are the props most commonly used with this component. See its exported types in @payloadcms/ui for the complete list.

Prop Type Default Description pills * SelectablePill[] — Options displayed by the selector. onClick ({ pill }) => Promise<void> | void — Called when an option is activated. draggable { onDragEnd: ({ moveFromIndex, moveToIndex }) => void } — Enables reordering and handles the result.

* An asterisk denotes that a prop is required.