The SearchBar component combines Payload's search icon, control spacing, and debounced SearchFilter . Use it when filtering a custom list or data view.

Import

1 import { SearchBar } from '@payloadcms/ui/elements/SearchBar'

Interactive usage

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Use label to provide both the visible placeholder and the input's accessible name. onSearchChange receives the value after the SearchFilter debounce.

Common props

These are the props most commonly used with this component. See its exported types in @payloadcms/ui for the complete list.

Prop Type Default Description onSearchChange * (search: string) => void — Receives the debounced search value. label string Search... Sets the placeholder and accessible label. searchQueryParam string — Synchronizes the input with an external value. Actions ReactNode[] — Adds controls to the end of the search bar. className string — Adds a class to the search bar wrapper.

* An asterisk denotes that a prop is required.

Using SearchFilter directly

SearchFilter is the lower-level debounced input used by SearchBar . Its input intentionally has no padding because the surrounding control owns its spacing and icon. Use it directly only when composing your own search surface.

1 import { SearchFilter } from '@payloadcms/ui'