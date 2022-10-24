TextInput and TextareaInput combine native text controls with Payload's label, description, validation, and read-only field presentation. Use them when building a Custom Field that manages its own value.

Import

1 import { TextareaInput , TextInput } from '@payloadcms/ui'

TextInput

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TextInput is controlled. Pass the current string through value and update it from the native change event.

Set hasMany to render Payload's sortable multi-value text control instead of a native input.

TextareaInput

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Use rows to establish the initial height. The value remains controlled by the surrounding Custom Field.

Common props

These props are shared by both inputs unless noted otherwise.

Prop Type Default Description path * string — Identifies the field and connects its UI. value string '' Supplies the controlled value. onChange ChangeEventHandler — Receives native input changes. label StaticLabel — Displays Payload's field label. description StaticDescription — Displays helper text beneath the input. placeholder string | LabelFunction — Displays translated placeholder text. required boolean false Displays the required marker. readOnly boolean false Disables editing and applies read-only styles. showError boolean Form Displays the current validation error. BeforeInput ReactNode — Inserts content before the native control. AfterInput ReactNode — Inserts content after the native control. rows number — Sets the TextareaInput row count. hasMany boolean false Enables TextInput's multi-value mode.

* An asterisk denotes that a prop is required.

Custom field usage

Inside a Custom Field, connect the input to Payload's form state with useField :

1 'use client' 2 3 import { TextInput , useField } from '@payloadcms/ui' 4 5 export function CustomTextField ( { field , path } ) { 6 const { setValue , showError , value } = useField < string > ( { path } ) 7 8 return ( 9 < TextInput 10 label = { field . label } 11 onChange = { ( event ) => setValue ( event . target . value ) } 12 path = { path } 13 required = { field . required } 14 showError = { showError } 15 value = { value } 16 /> 17 ) 18 }

Provider requirements

The Admin Panel supplies the translation and form contexts used by the built-in label, description, and validation components. Use these inputs inside a Payload Custom Field, or provide equivalent contexts when rendering them elsewhere.