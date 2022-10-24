The Thumbnail component previews an image URL and falls back to a file graphic when no valid image is available.

Import

1 import { Thumbnail } from '@payloadcms/ui'

File fallback

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Sizes

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Pass the document through doc when possible so the image receives its filename as alternative text.

Common props

These are the props most commonly used with this component. See its exported types in @payloadcms/ui for the complete list.