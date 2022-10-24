Thumbnail
The
Thumbnail component previews an image URL and falls back to a file graphic when no valid image is available.
Import
File fallback
Sizes
Pass the document through
doc when possible so the image receives its filename as alternative text.
Common props
These are the props most commonly used with this component. See its exported types in
@payloadcms/ui for the complete list.
Prop
Type
Default
Description
—
Image URL to preview.
—
Supplies file metadata such as
Sets the thumbnail dimensions.
—
Sets the rendered image width.
—
Sets the rendered image height.
—
Adds a cache-busting value to the image URL.
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