The TimezonePicker component combines Payload's translated timezone label with a compact ReactSelect input. Supply the timezones that are valid for the current feature or project.

Import

1 import { TimezonePicker } from '@payloadcms/ui'

Basic usage

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Store an IANA timezone identifier such as America/Detroit rather than a fixed UTC offset so daylight-saving changes can be handled correctly.

Inside the Admin Panel, Payload provides the translation context used by the label. Rendering the picker outside the Admin Panel requires the same UI providers.

Common props

These are the props most commonly used with this component. See its exported types in @payloadcms/ui for the complete list.

Prop Type Default Description id * string — Identifies the underlying select input. options * SelectFieldClient['options'] — Timezones displayed in the select menu. selectedTimezone string — Value of the currently selected timezone. onChange (timezone: string) => void — Runs when the selected timezone changes. required boolean false Marks the picker as required and prevents clear. readOnly boolean false Prevents the timezone from being changed.

* An asterisk denotes that a prop is required.