Tooltip
The
Tooltip component displays a short label or explanation near a control. Its nearest positioned ancestor determines where the tooltip is anchored.
Import
Interactive usage
Keep tooltip content brief. Important instructions should remain visible on the page rather than appearing only on hover or focus.
Common props
These are the props most commonly used with this component. See its exported types in
@payloadcms/ui for the complete list.
Prop
Type
Default
Description
—
Content displayed inside the tooltip.
Controls tooltip visibility.
Automatic
Sets the preferred position.
Aligns the tooltip caret.
Delay before showing the tooltip, in milliseconds.
Disables automatic position detection.
—
Sets the boundary used for automatic position detection.
—
Adds a custom class to the tooltip.
* An asterisk denotes that a prop is required.
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