The Tooltip component displays a short label or explanation near a control. Its nearest positioned ancestor determines where the tooltip is anchored.

Import

1 import { Tooltip } from '@payloadcms/ui'

Interactive usage

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Keep tooltip content brief. Important instructions should remain visible on the page rather than appearing only on hover or focus.

Common props

These are the props most commonly used with this component. See its exported types in @payloadcms/ui for the complete list.

Prop Type Default Description children * ReactNode — Content displayed inside the tooltip. show boolean true Controls tooltip visibility. position 'top' | 'bottom' Automatic Sets the preferred position. alignCaret 'left' | 'center' | 'right' 'center' Aligns the tooltip caret. delay number 350 Delay before showing the tooltip, in milliseconds. staticPositioning boolean false Disables automatic position detection. boundingRef RefObject<HTMLElement> — Sets the boundary used for automatic position detection. className string — Adds a custom class to the tooltip.

* An asterisk denotes that a prop is required.