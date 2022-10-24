Upload
The
Upload component is the file interface used by upload-enabled Collection Edit Views. It coordinates file selection, form state, existing file details, image adjustments, preview sizes, and upload status.
Import
Edit View usage
Render
Upload from a custom
admin.components.edit.Upload component. That location supplies the form and document contexts the component requires.
Configure the component on an upload-enabled Collection:
Empty state
The empty
Upload state composes Payload's
Dropzone with controls for selecting a local file or pasting a remote URL.
Use
Dropzone directly when you only need file intake. Use
Upload when the file must participate in an upload-enabled Collection's form and persistence workflow.
The Create New and Choose from existing controls shown by an Upload field belong to the relationship field interface, which selects documents from an upload-enabled Collection. They are not rendered by this
Upload component or by
Dropzone.
Custom actions
Pass
customActions to place additional controls beside Payload's upload actions.
Common props
These are the props most commonly used with this component. See its exported types in
@payloadcms/ui for the complete list.
Prop
Type
Default
Description
—
Identifies the upload-enabled Collection.
—
Supplies the Collection's sanitized upload options.
—
Supplies an initial file from the surrounding Edit View.
—
Runs when the selected file changes.
—
Adds controls beside the built-in upload actions.
—
Supplies custom controls for the upload workflow.
* An asterisk denotes that a prop is required.
Provider requirements
Upload is not a standalone website file input. It consumes Payload's Config, DocumentInfo, Form, Translation, Modal, UploadControls, and UploadEdits contexts. Use it in the upload Edit View override shown above rather than constructing those providers manually.
For the complete customization path, see Customizing the Upload UI.
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