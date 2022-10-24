The Upload component is the file interface used by upload-enabled Collection Edit Views. It coordinates file selection, form state, existing file details, image adjustments, preview sizes, and upload status.

Import

1 import { Upload , useDocumentInfo } from '@payloadcms/ui'

Edit View usage

Render Upload from a custom admin.components.edit.Upload component. That location supplies the form and document contexts the component requires.

1 'use client' 2 3 import { Upload , useDocumentInfo } from '@payloadcms/ui' 4 5 export function CustomUpload ( ) { 6 const { collectionSlug , docConfig , initialState } = useDocumentInfo ( ) 7 8 const uploadConfig = 9 docConfig && 'upload' in docConfig ? docConfig . upload : undefined 10 11 12 13 if ( ! collectionSlug || ! uploadConfig ) { 14 return null 15 } 16 17 return ( 18 < Upload 19 collectionSlug = { collectionSlug } 20 initialState = { initialState } 21 uploadConfig = { uploadConfig } 22 /> 23 ) 24 }

Configure the component on an upload-enabled Collection:

1 import type { CollectionConfig } from 'payload' 2 3 export const Media : CollectionConfig = { 4 slug : 'media' , 5 upload : true , 6 admin : { 7 components : { 8 edit : { 9 Upload : '/components/CustomUpload' , 10 } , 11 } , 12 } , 13 }

Empty state

The empty Upload state composes Payload's Dropzone with controls for selecting a local file or pasting a remote URL.

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Use Dropzone directly when you only need file intake. Use Upload when the file must participate in an upload-enabled Collection's form and persistence workflow.

The Create New and Choose from existing controls shown by an Upload field belong to the relationship field interface, which selects documents from an upload-enabled Collection. They are not rendered by this Upload component or by Dropzone .

Custom actions

Pass customActions to place additional controls beside Payload's upload actions.

1 < Upload 2 collectionSlug = { collectionSlug } 3 customActions = { [ < MyUploadAction key = " my-action " /> ] } 4 initialState = { initialState } 5 uploadConfig = { uploadConfig } 6 />

Common props

These are the props most commonly used with this component. See its exported types in @payloadcms/ui for the complete list.

Prop Type Default Description collectionSlug * string — Identifies the upload-enabled Collection. uploadConfig * SanitizedCollectionConfig['upload'] — Supplies the Collection's sanitized upload options. initialState FormState — Supplies an initial file from the surrounding Edit View. onChange (file?: File) => void — Runs when the selected file changes. customActions ReactNode[] — Adds controls beside the built-in upload actions. UploadControls ReactNode — Supplies custom controls for the upload workflow.

* An asterisk denotes that a prop is required.

Provider requirements

Upload is not a standalone website file input. It consumes Payload's Config, DocumentInfo, Form, Translation, Modal, UploadControls, and UploadEdits contexts. Use it in the upload Edit View override shown above rather than constructing those providers manually.

For the complete customization path, see Customizing the Upload UI.