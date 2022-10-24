Payload's upload helpers support the file-management interface around an upload-enabled Collection. Use them when extending an upload workflow that already has a document, upload configuration, and the surrounding Admin context.

Import

1 import { EditUpload , FileDetails , PreviewSizes } from '@payloadcms/ui'

File details

FileDetails presents a file thumbnail, URL, dimensions, size, and MIME type. It can also display removal, image-adjustment, generated-size, and custom upload actions.

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The component renders a static summary by default. Pass the sortable row props when it represents one item in a multi-upload field.

Generated image sizes

PreviewSizes lets users compare the original upload with image sizes generated by the Collection's upload configuration.

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The available options come from uploadConfig.imageSizes and matching entries in doc.sizes . Selecting an option updates the main preview and metadata.

Image adjustments

EditUpload provides Payload's crop and focal-point controls. Use showCrop and showFocalPoint to expose the adjustments enabled by the upload Collection.

1 < EditUpload 2 fileName = { doc . filename } 3 fileSrc = { doc . url } 4 initialCrop = { doc . crop } 5 initialFocalPoint = { doc . focalPoint } 6 onSave = { ( uploadEdits ) => updateUploadEdits ( uploadEdits ) } 7 showCrop 8 showFocalPoint 9 />

onSave receives the crop, focal point, and resulting pixel dimensions. The component closes Payload's upload-edit modal after applying the changes.

Common props

These are the props most commonly used with this component family. See the exported types in @payloadcms/ui for the complete list.

FileDetails

Prop Type Default Description collectionSlug * string — Identifies the upload-enabled Collection. doc * Data & { sizes?: FileSizes } — Supplies file metadata and generated sizes. uploadConfig * SanitizedCollectionConfig['upload'] — Controls previews and available upload behavior. enableAdjustments boolean false Shows the image-adjustment action. hasImageSizes boolean false Shows the generated-size preview action. hideRemoveFile boolean false Hides the file-removal control. customUploadActions ReactNode[] — Adds project-specific upload actions.

PreviewSizes

Prop Type Default Description doc * Data & { sizes?: Record<string, FileSize> } — Supplies original and generated image metadata. uploadConfig * SanitizedCollectionConfig['upload'] — Defines the configured image-size order. imageCacheTag string — Appends a cache-busting tag to preview URLs.

EditUpload

Prop Type Default Description fileName * string — Labels the image being edited. fileSrc * string — Supplies the image URL. onSave (edits: UploadEdits) => void — Receives the applied image adjustments. showCrop boolean false Enables crop controls. showFocalPoint boolean false Enables focal-point controls. initialCrop UploadEdits['crop'] — Sets the initial crop region. initialFocalPoint { x: number; y: number } — Sets the initial focal point by percentage.

* An asterisk denotes that a prop is required.

Accessibility

Provide meaningful upload alt data so generated-size previews describe the underlying image.

data so generated-size previews describe the underlying image. Keep file names and metadata available alongside visual thumbnails.

Preserve keyboard access when adding custom upload actions.

Label destructive removal actions clearly and confirm them when removal cannot be reversed.

Provider requirements