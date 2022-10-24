Simplify your stack and build anything. Or everything.
Schedule a Demo
USE CASES
Headless CMSEnterprise App BuilderHeadless E-CommerceDigital Asset Management
FEATURES
Multi-TenancyWhite LabelLocalizationAccess ControlAuth
CASE STUDIES

See what others are building with Payload.

Browse Case Studies
Build tomorrow’s web with a modern solution you truly own.
PAYLOAD IS FOR
DevelopersMarketing teamsEnterprise companiesAgencies & Consultancies
COMPARE PAYLOAD
Payload vs WordPressPayload vs ContentfulPayload vs SanityPayload vs StrapiPayload vs Directus
AGENCY TESTIMONIAL

"Payload has transformed the way our clients manage content. It's an indispensable tool for any modern agency."

Become a PartnerFind a Partner
Code-based nature means you can build on top of it to power anything.
Resources
DocumentationExamplesTemplatesGitHubReleasesBlog
Community
RoadmapDiscordCommunity Help
Payload Cloud

Deploy your entire stack in one place with Payload Cloud.

LoginCloud Pricing
It’s time to take back your content infrastructure.
Schedule a Demo
Enterprise Features
SSOPublishing WorkflowsVisual EditorStatic A/B testingAI features
Customer Stories
MicrosoftBlue OriginHello BelloMythical SocietyTekton
Featured Customer Story

Microsoft chose Payload to tell the world about AI.

Read the case study
New projectLogin
New projectLogin

Using the Payload Auth Middleware

Because Payload uses your existing Express server, you are free to add whatever logic you need to your app through endpoints of your own. However, Payload does not add its middleware to your Express app itself—instead, it scopes all of its middleware to Payload-specific routers.

This approach has a ton of benefits - it's great for isolation of concerns and limiting scope, but it also means that your additional routes won't have access to Payload's user authentication.

Example in server.js:

1
import express from 'express'
2
import payload from 'payload'
3
4
const app = express()
5
6
const start = async () => {
7
await payload.init({
8
secret: 'PAYLOAD_SECRET_KEY',
9
express: app,
10
})
11
12
const router = express.Router()
13
14
// Note: Payload must be initialized before the `payload.authenticate` middleware can be used
15
router.use(payload.authenticate)
16
17
router.get('/', (req, res) => {
18
if (req.user) {
19
return res.send(`Authenticated successfully as ${req.user.email}.`)
20
}
21
22
return res.send('Not authenticated')
23
})
24
25
app.use('/some-route-here', router)
26
27
app.listen(3000)
28
}
29
30
start()
Next

Overview

Related Help Topics