Payload provides a vast array of examples to help you get started with your project no matter what you are working on. These examples are designed to be easy to get up and running, and to be easy to understand. They showcase nothing more than the specific features being demonstrated, so you can easily decipher what is going on.

Examples are changing every day, so be sure to check back often to see what new examples have been added. If you have a specific example you would like to see, please feel free to start a new Discussion or open a new PR to add it yourself.

Where necessary, some examples include a front-end. Examples that require a front-end share this folder structure:

1 example / 2 ├── payload / 3 ├── next - app / 4 ├── next - pages / 5 ├── react - router / 6 ├── vue / 7 ├── svelte /