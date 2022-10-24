You are currently viewing documentation for version 2 of Payload.

The Number field stores and validates numeric entry and supports additional numerical validation and formatting features.

Admin panel screenshot of a Number field

Config

Option Description name * To be used as the property name when stored and retrieved from the database. More label Text used as a field label in the Admin panel or an object with keys for each language. min Minimum value accepted. Used in the default validation function. max Maximum value accepted. Used in the default validation function. hasMany Makes this field an ordered array of numbers instead of just a single number. minRows Minimum number of numbers in the numbers array, if hasMany is set to true. maxRows Maximum number of numbers in the numbers array, if hasMany is set to true. unique Enforce that each entry in the Collection has a unique value for this field. index Build an index for this field to produce faster queries. Set this field to true if your users will perform queries on this field's data often. validate Provide a custom validation function that will be executed on both the Admin panel and the backend. More saveToJWT If this field is top-level and nested in a config supporting Authentication, include its data in the user JWT. hooks Provide field-based hooks to control logic for this field. More access Provide field-based access control to denote what users can see and do with this field's data. More hidden Restrict this field's visibility from all APIs entirely. Will still be saved to the database, but will not appear in any API or the Admin panel. defaultValue Provide data to be used for this field's default value. More localized Enable localization for this field. Requires localization to be enabled in the Base config. required Require this field to have a value. admin Admin-specific configuration. See below for more detail. custom Extension point for adding custom data (e.g. for plugins)

* An asterisk denotes that a property is required.

Admin config

In addition to the default field admin config, this field type allows for the following admin properties:

step

Set a value for the number field to increment / decrement using browser controls.

placeholder

Set this property to define a placeholder string for the field.

autoComplete

Set this property to a string that will be used for browser autocomplete.

Example

collections/ExampleCollection.ts