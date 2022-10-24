Radio Group Field
Config
|Option
|Description
name *
|To be used as the property name when stored and retrieved from the database. More
options *
|Array of options to allow the field to store. Can either be an array of strings, or an array of objects containing an
label string and a
value string.
label
|Text used as a field label in the Admin panel or an object with keys for each language.
validate
|Provide a custom validation function that will be executed on both the Admin panel and the backend. More
index
|Build an index for this field to produce faster queries. Set this field to
true if your users will perform queries on this field's data often.
saveToJWT
|If this field is top-level and nested in a config supporting Authentication, include its data in the user JWT.
hooks
|Provide field-based hooks to control logic for this field. More
access
|Provide field-based access control to denote what users can see and do with this field's data. More
hidden
|Restrict this field's visibility from all APIs entirely. Will still be saved to the database, but will not appear in any API or the Admin panel.
defaultValue
|Provide data to be used for this field's default value. The default value must exist within provided values in
options. More
localized
|Enable localization for this field. Requires localization to be enabled in the Base config.
required
|Require this field to have a value.
admin
|Admin-specific configuration. See below for more detail.
custom
|Extension point for adding custom data (e.g. for plugins)
enumName
|Custom enum name for this field when using SQL database adapter (Postgres). Auto-generated from name if not defined.
* An asterisk denotes that a property is required.
Admin config
In addition to the default field admin config, the Radio Group field type allows for the specification of the following
admin properties:
layout
The
layout property allows for the radio group to be styled as a horizonally or vertically distributed list. The default value is
horizontal.
Example
collections/ExampleCollection.ts
1
import { CollectionConfig } from 'payload/types'
2
3
export const ExampleCollection: CollectionConfig = {
4
slug: 'example-collection',
5
fields: [
6
{
7
name: 'color', // required
8
type: 'radio', // required
9
options: [
10
// required
11
{
12
label: 'Mint',
13
value: 'mint',
14
},
15
{
16
label: 'Dark Gray',
17
value: 'dark_gray',
18
},
19
],
20
defaultValue: 'mint', // The first value in options.
21
admin: {
22
layout: 'horizontal',
23
},
24
},
25
],
26
}
