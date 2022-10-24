Tabs Field
Config
|Option
|Description
tabs *
|Array of tabs to render within this Tabs field.
admin
|Admin-specific configuration. See the default field admin config for more details.
custom
|Extension point for adding custom data (e.g. for plugins)
Tab-specific Config
Each tab must have either a
name or
label and the required
fields array. You can also optionally pass a
description to render within each individual tab.
|Option
|Description
name
|Groups field data into an object when stored and retrieved from the database. More
label
|The label to render on the tab itself. Required when name is undefined, defaults to name converted to words.
fields *
|The fields to render within this tab.
description
|Optionally render a description within this tab to describe the contents of the tab itself.
interfaceName
|Create a top level, reusable Typescript interface & GraphQL type. (
name must be present)
* An asterisk denotes that a property is required.
Example
collections/ExampleCollection.ts
1
import { CollectionConfig } from 'payload/types'
2
3
export const ExampleCollection: CollectionConfig = {
4
slug: 'example-collection',
5
fields: [
6
{
7
type: 'tabs', // required
8
tabs: [
9
// required
10
{
11
label: 'Tab One Label', // required
12
description: 'This will appear within the tab above the fields.',
13
fields: [
14
// required
15
{
16
name: 'someTextField',
17
type: 'text',
18
required: true,
19
},
20
],
21
},
22
{
23
name: 'tabTwo',
24
label: 'Tab Two Label', // required
25
interfaceName: 'TabTwo', // optional (`name` must be present)
26
fields: [
27
// required
28
{
29
name: 'numberField', // accessible via tabTwo.numberField
30
type: 'number',
31
required: true,
32
},
33
],
34
},
35
],
36
},
37
],
38
}
