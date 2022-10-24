You are currently viewing documentation for version 2 of Payload.

The Tabs field is presentational-only and only affects the Admin panel (unless a tab is named). By using it, you can place fields within a nice layout component that separates certain sub-fields by a tabbed interface.

Tabs field type used to separate Hero fields from Page Layout

Config

Option Description tabs * Array of tabs to render within this Tabs field. admin Admin-specific configuration. See the default field admin config for more details. custom Extension point for adding custom data (e.g. for plugins)

Tab-specific Config

Each tab must have either a name or label and the required fields array. You can also optionally pass a description to render within each individual tab.

Option Description name Groups field data into an object when stored and retrieved from the database. More label The label to render on the tab itself. Required when name is undefined, defaults to name converted to words. fields * The fields to render within this tab. description Optionally render a description within this tab to describe the contents of the tab itself. interfaceName Create a top level, reusable Typescript interface & GraphQL type. ( name must be present)

* An asterisk denotes that a property is required.

Example

collections/ExampleCollection.ts