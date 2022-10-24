You are currently viewing documentation for version 2 of Payload.

The Textarea field is almost identical to the Text field but it features a slightly larger input that is better suited to edit longer text.

Admin panel screenshot of a Textarea field and read-only Textarea field

Config

Option Description name * To be used as the property name when stored and retrieved from the database. More label Text used as a field label in the Admin panel or an object with keys for each language. unique Enforce that each entry in the Collection has a unique value for this field. minLength Used by the default validation function to ensure values are of a minimum character length. maxLength Used by the default validation function to ensure values are of a maximum character length. validate Provide a custom validation function that will be executed on both the Admin panel and the backend. More index Build an index for this field to produce faster queries. Set this field to true if your users will perform queries on this field's data often. saveToJWT If this field is top-level and nested in a config supporting Authentication, include its data in the user JWT. hooks Provide field-based hooks to control logic for this field. More access Provide field-based access control to denote what users can see and do with this field's data. More hidden Restrict this field's visibility from all APIs entirely. Will still be saved to the database, but will not appear in any API or the Admin panel. defaultValue Provide data to be used for this field's default value. More localized Enable localization for this field. Requires localization to be enabled in the Base config. required Require this field to have a value. admin Admin-specific configuration. See below for more detail. custom Extension point for adding custom data (e.g. for plugins)

* An asterisk denotes that a property is required.

Admin config

In addition to the default field admin config, the Textarea field type allows for the following admin properties:

placeholder

Set this property to define a placeholder string in the textarea.

autoComplete

Set this property to a string that will be used for browser autocomplete.

rtl

Override the default text direction of the Admin panel for this field. Set to true to force right-to-left text direction.

Example

collections/ExampleCollection.ts