Textarea Field
Config
|Option
|Description
name *
|To be used as the property name when stored and retrieved from the database. More
label
|Text used as a field label in the Admin panel or an object with keys for each language.
unique
|Enforce that each entry in the Collection has a unique value for this field.
minLength
|Used by the default validation function to ensure values are of a minimum character length.
maxLength
|Used by the default validation function to ensure values are of a maximum character length.
validate
|Provide a custom validation function that will be executed on both the Admin panel and the backend. More
index
|Build an index for this field to produce faster queries. Set this field to
true if your users will perform queries on this field's data often.
saveToJWT
|If this field is top-level and nested in a config supporting Authentication, include its data in the user JWT.
hooks
|Provide field-based hooks to control logic for this field. More
access
|Provide field-based access control to denote what users can see and do with this field's data. More
hidden
|Restrict this field's visibility from all APIs entirely. Will still be saved to the database, but will not appear in any API or the Admin panel.
defaultValue
|Provide data to be used for this field's default value. More
localized
|Enable localization for this field. Requires localization to be enabled in the Base config.
required
|Require this field to have a value.
admin
|Admin-specific configuration. See below for more detail.
custom
|Extension point for adding custom data (e.g. for plugins)
* An asterisk denotes that a property is required.
Admin config
In addition to the default field admin config, the Textarea field type allows for the following
admin properties:
placeholder
Set this property to define a placeholder string in the textarea.
autoComplete
Set this property to a string that will be used for browser autocomplete.
rtl
Override the default text direction of the Admin panel for this field. Set to
true to force right-to-left text direction.
Example
collections/ExampleCollection.ts
1
import { CollectionConfig } from 'payload/types'
2
3
export const ExampleCollection: CollectionConfig = {
4
slug: 'example-collection',
5
fields: [
6
{
7
name: 'metaDescription', // required
8
type: 'textarea', // required
9
required: true,
10
},
11
],
12
}
Next