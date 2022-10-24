Context
The
context object in hooks is used to share data across different hooks. The persists throughout the entire lifecycle of a request and is available within every hook. This allows you to add logic to your hooks based on the request state by setting properties to
req.context and using them elsewhere.
When to use Context
Context gives you a way forward on otherwise difficult problems such as:
- Passing data between hooks: Needing data in multiple hooks from a 3rd party API, it could be retrieved and used in
beforeChangeand later used again in an
afterChangehook without having to fetch it twice.
- Preventing infinite loops: Calling
payload.update()on the same document that triggered an
afterChangehook will create an infinite loop, control the flow by assigning a no-op condition to context
- Passing data to local API: Setting values on the
req.contextand pass it to
payload.create()you can provide additional data to hooks without adding extraneous fields.
- Passing data between hooks and middleware or custom endpoints: Hooks could set context across multiple collections and then be used in a final
postMiddleware.
How to Use Context
Let's see examples on how context can be used in the first two scenarios mentioned above:
Passing data between hooks
To pass data between hooks, you can assign values to context in an earlier hook in the lifecycle of a request and expect it the context in a later hook.
For example:
Preventing infinite loops
Let's say you have an
afterChange hook, and you want to do a calculation inside the hook (as the document ID needed for the calculation is available in the
afterChange hook, but not in the
beforeChange hook). Once that's done, you want to update the document with the result of the calculation.
Bad example:
Instead of the above, we need to tell the
afterChange hook to not run again if it performs the update (and thus not update itself again). We can solve that with context.
Fixed example:
Typing context
The default typescript interface for
context is
{ [key: string]: unknown }. If you prefer a more strict typing in your project or when authoring plugins for others, you can override this using the
declare syntax.
This is known as "type augmentation" - a TypeScript feature which allows us to add types to existing objects. Simply put this in any .ts or .d.ts file:
This will add a the property
myObject with a type of string to every context object. Make sure to follow this example correctly, as type augmentation can mess up your types if you do it wrong.