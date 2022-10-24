Plugins
Payload comes with a built-in Plugins infrastructure that allows developers to build their own modular and easily reusable sets of functionality.
Writing plugins is no more complex than writing regular JavaScript. If you know how spread syntax works and are up to speed with Payload concepts, writing a plugin will be a breeze.
Example use cases:
- Automatically sync data from a specific collection to HubSpot or a similar CRM when data is added or changes
- Add password-protection functionality to certain documents
- Add a full e-commerce backend to any Payload app
- Add custom reporting views to Payload's admin panel
- Encrypt specific collections' data
- Add a full form builder implementation
- Integrate all
upload-enabled collections with a third-party file host like S3 or Cloudinary
- Add custom endpoints or GraphQL queries / mutations with any type of custom functionality that you can think of
How to install plugins
The base Payload config allows for a
plugins property which takes an
array of
Plugins.
When Plugins are initialized
Payload Plugins are executed after the incoming config is validated, but before it is sanitized and had default options merged in.
After all plugins are executed, the full config with all plugins will be sanitized.
Simple example
Here is an example for how to automatically add a
lastModifiedBy field to all Payload collections using a Plugin written in TypeScript.
Available Plugins
Payload supports both official plugins, maintained by the Payload team, and community plugins, developed by external contributors.
You can discover existing plugins by browsing the
payload-plugin topic on GitHub. These plugins offer a wide range of functionality. Some are maintained by the Payload team, while others are community-built. While we encourage users to explore them, please note that only official plugins are maintained and supported by the Payload team. For community plugins, support may vary as they are developed and maintained independently.
For maintainers building plugins for others to use, please add the topic to help others find it. If you would like one to be built by the core Payload team, open a Feature Request in our GitHub Discussions board. We would be happy to review your code and maybe feature you and your plugin where appropriate.
For a list of official plugins, check the Payload monorepo.