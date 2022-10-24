Keyword search is over. As the only CMS that vectorizes your content automatically, Payload delivers AI search that works out of the box.
Traditional search stops at keywords. Payload goes deeper. It understands what your users are looking for—even when they don't use the exact terms.
Payload simplifies the complex by readying your content and data for AI applications—like similarity search–through automatic vector embeddings.
Integrate with your site, app, or internal tools seamlessly
Your best content is worthless if no one can find it. Similarity search gets users what they need—even when they don’t know exactly what to search for.
Unlike SaaS platforms that lock you in and black-box your data, Payload is fully open source. Your content stays yours—never repurposed, never out of reach—and extensible to meet your goals.
Payload’s elegant user-by-user access control customizes content delivery based on permissions. In short, it will only retrieve the specific content allowed for each user, ensuring that security and accuracy are never compromised.
Whether you need help from our active community or have questions about using Payload at the enterprise level, we’re here to help.
npx create-payload-app