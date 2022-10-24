Simplify your stack and build anything. Or everything.
Schedule a Demo
USE CASES
Headless CMSEnterprise App BuilderHeadless E-CommerceDigital Asset Management
FEATURES
Multi-TenancyWhite LabelLocalizationAccess ControlAuth
CASE STUDIES

See what others are building with Payload.

Browse Case Studies
Build tomorrow’s web with a modern solution you truly own.
PAYLOAD IS FOR
DevelopersMarketing teamsEnterprise companiesAgencies & Consultancies
COMPARE PAYLOAD
Payload vs WordPressPayload vs ContentfulPayload vs SanityPayload vs StrapiPayload vs Directus
AGENCY TESTIMONIAL

"Payload has transformed the way our clients manage content. It's an indispensable tool for any modern agency."

Become a PartnerFind a Partner
Code-based nature means you can build on top of it to power anything.
Resources
DocumentationExamplesTemplatesGitHubReleasesBlog
Community
RoadmapDiscordCommunity Help
Payload Cloud

Deploy your entire stack in one place with Payload Cloud.

LoginCloud Pricing
It’s time to take back your content infrastructure.
Schedule a Demo
Enterprise Features
SSOAI Auto-EmbeddingPublishing WorkflowsVisual EditorStatic A/B testingAI features
Customer Stories
MicrosoftASICSBlue OriginHello BelloTekton
Featured Customer Story

Microsoft chose Payload to tell the world about AI.

Read the case studyBrowse all
LoginGet Started
Schedule a Demo
AI Search
Schedule a Demo

Search that understands your content

Keyword search is over. As the only CMS that vectorizes your content automatically, Payload delivers AI search that works out of the box.


Schedule a Demo
AI search vector embeddings cluster, with UI showing search results and their relevance score percentage

How it works

Traditional search stops at keywords. Payload goes deeper. It understands what your users are looking for—even when they don't use the exact terms.

    Step 1

    Your content & data is taught the language of AI

    Payload simplifies the complex by readying your content and data for AI applications—like similarity search–through automatic vector embeddings.

    vector embeddings steps simplified
    Step 2

    Deploy AI search anywhere

    Integrate with your site, app, or internal tools seamlessly

    a query as an embedding, compared to resources from integrated tools as embeddings
    Step 3

    Deliver the right content faster

    Your best content is worthless if no one can find it. Similarity search gets users what they need—even when they don’t know exactly what to search for.

    matching relevant embeddings to embedded query, and a chatbot output
PAYLOAD IS OPEN SOURCE

Own your content. Own your data. Control your search.

Unlike SaaS platforms that lock you in and black-box your data, Payload is fully open source. Your content stays yours—never repurposed, never out of reach—and extensible to meet your goals.


ENTERPRISE SECURITY

Deliver the right content to the right users with access control

Payload’s elegant user-by-user access control customizes content delivery based on permissions. In short, it will only retrieve the specific content allowed for each user, ensuring that security and accuracy are never compromised.

Use Cases

AI search for real‑world applications

ai chatbot similarity search
A chat bot window over a list view of documents
use Payload AI Search to auto-tag images
Use Cases

AI search for real‑world applications

ai chatbot similarity search
A chat bot window over a list view of documents
use Payload AI Search to auto-tag images

Connect with us.

Whether you need help from our active community or have questions about using Payload at the enterprise level, we’re here to help.

Schedule a Demo
Contact us
Payload on Discord

npx create-payload-app